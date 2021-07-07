There are many things I miss attending since COVID-19 changed our way of doing things. The annual Montreal and Laval Comiccon events are high on my list.
Of course the huge Montreal edition at the Palais des congrès held 11 consecutive editions until moving to the sidelines last summer. As for Laval, one program was in the books in the fall of 2019. If all goes well they will both be back July 8 to 10, 2022 and the subsequent fall.
In the interim, Montreal Comiccon will be presenting a free online event on July 10 from noon until midnight. The live event will be broadcast on four of their Facebook pages (Montreal Comiccon, Ottawa Comiccon, Quebec City Comiccon and Winnipeg Comiccon), as well as on the Montreal Comiccon YouTube page and a brand-new Twitch page! The entire Comiccon team wishes to connect with its family of passionate fans and hopes that this virtual event will bring us one step closer to the actual live event.
Among the guest interviews to be seen during the virtual Comiccon are international actor Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy, Misfits), Montreal-born Cameron Brodeur (The Umbrella Academy, Ghost Writer, Amélie et Compagnie), Pat Mastroianni from the original series Degrassi High and the directing team that brought you the cult hits Turbo Kid (2015) and Summer of ’84 (2015), Roadkill Superstar!
Other programming elements will include panels on comic books, esports and an introduction to cosplay with The Estrada Sisters. Episodes of Mon côté geek, brought to you by Pèse sur start, will also be presented, as well as a game show to test our fans’ pop culture knowledge. In addition, body-paint artist Alexandra Bastien will be present throughout the day, to show us the real-time evolution of her latest project, while Far Out artist Olivier Carpentier will be joining us in the latter half of the event, as he creates an original work.
You won’t want to miss:
• Original content from the Transformers band The Cybertronic Spree and hip hop artist Wordburglar.
• A Live Auction with rare comics, toys and statues at 8 pm.
• Tons of never-seen-before Celebrity Q&A clips and highlights from past events.
• Various prizes throughout the event, including 3D puzzles from Wrebbit and a special prize from Ubisoft’s upcoming Far Cry 6!
• And much more!
Co-Presidents of Montreal and Laval Comiccon are Alex La Prova and Oscar Yazedjian, The latter and his wife, communications director Elizabeth Jutras and a de facto co-founder, reside in Laval. They were excited with the success of the first Laval Comiccon at Place Forzani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.