Paola Cacopardo is one happy lady these days. The co-owner, along with Gilles Geoffrion, of the five Céramic Café locations in Quebec celebrated the formal reopening for sit-down customers last Friday. This included the spot on St. Martin Blvd., open since 2000.
The Céramic Café also has locations on St. Denis Street in Montréal, Dollard des Ormeaux, Greenfield Park and Quebec City. In order to enjoy this experience of painting unique ceramic items that are personalized and useful in everyday life, you need not be a professional. In fact, those who visit the Céramic Café range from novices to accomplished artists. In non-pandemic times, their famous paninis, bagels, cakes, smoothies and and coffees are quite a draw. But that experience will have to wait for another day.
The Céramic Café Laval is very large and for this reason it is regularly used by groups of more than 50 people. Spread over two floors, it actually has a capacity of more than 100. Team members are, in fact, available to provide ceramic painting activities on the road for groups such as schools, enrichment programs, summer camps, office parties, bridal showers, children’s parties and other occasions.
Cacopardo said under the new measures that came into effect via the provincial government last Friday, the capacity will be downsized. A lot of plexi-glass dividers have been installed. People can come participate solo or within their own family bubbles. Everyone must wear masks. Of course, you can go to any of the stores and purchase kits to enjoy this experience from home.
“Families have to be creative in reconciling telecommuting and keeping the kids busy at home,” says Laurence Christen, manager of three of the five Céramic Café locations,. "We're here to help! We want to offer a ready-made package so that parents don't have to break their heads!''
There are two ways to order a home kit: directly at the branch with the help of art advisors or on the online store. There are several thematic trios under a variety of different themes that include ceramics, paint and brushes. You can also select your ceramics and make your choice of paint and accessories individually.
“Art is good for the mind and never lets up,” Cacopardo maintains.
For beginner artists, Céramic Café offers several tools to help you in your creation: videos of painting techniques, image bank of inspiration, example photos, etc. Moreover, they are available on several platforms to answer all your questions! Whether it's by phone, Messenger or email, an art advisor will be there to answer questions during their creative process.
Cacopardo also notes how supporting the Céramic Café during the pandemic is also supporting an independent business in your area.
