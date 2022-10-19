From Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to Bizet’s Carmen, passing by the musical Starmania and Saint-Saens’s Samson and Dalila, the Ensemble Renouveau will perform on Friday Oct. 21 (7:30 pm) at the Lakeshore United Trinity Church in Pointe-Claire. The concert is being touted as an invitation to a “diversified musical world orbiting around France.” Pianist Bruce Gaulin notes, “we travel through the very foundations of operatic, popular, traditional and cinematographic repertoire to put Moliere’s language under the spotlight. Folk songs, pop and classical music, operatic arias, film music and original compositions: be ready to dive into an extroverted musical universe. It’s a show for everyone, young and less young, that will open your hearts and not leave you indifferent!” Info: https://lepointdevente.com/ensemblerenouveau or via their Facebook page. The classic formation of five classical musicians includes Gaulin, sopranos Evelyne Larochelle and Carole-Anne Roussel, cellist Simon Desbiens and violinist Jessy Dubé.
THE ADAMS BURGER: Emmanual Castiel and his wife Chantal Bekhor run VG Gourmet Burgers, a healthy Vegan food company whose products you can find in the frozen food section of grocery stores across Canada! It turns out that Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is one of their big fans. So when he performed a concert recently in Ottawa, he invited the couple to see him perform and hang out backstage after the show.
RESILIENCE: Productions Oracle, headed by the wife and husband team of Alyssa Kuzmarov and Jean-Michel Sauré, held a premiere last week for their magnificent new film called Resilience at the Maison de la Culture du Plateau-Mont-Royal. Tickets were so much in demand, a second screening is already in the works. I was very moved by this docu-drama, based on the real life stories of 15 youth who have faced adversity in the Youth Protection System since their early childhood or who were involved with the Youth Criminal Justice System. Work on this project began in 2017. It was a long and winding road to bring it all to fruition by Kuzmarov, who as the director, really nailed it. Please see my blog on The Suburban website for a detailed story.
PROFILE OF A CON ARTIST: In the tradition of films like The Tinder Swindler, Catch Me if You Can and Inventing Anna, The Talented Mr. Rosenberg is a documentary that tells the story of Albert Rosenberg, an audacious entrepreneur and life-long scam artist. You can see it Friday at 9 pm on CBC and it will also be streaming on CBC Gem. This is yet another remarkable piece of work of Côte Saint-Luc native Barry Avrich, an award winning Canadian film director and producer, author, marketing executive, and arts philanthropist, now based in Toronto. Avrich was kind enough to send me an advance preview. Your jaw will drop watching this film, which also explores why we believe con artists. It also examines the very act of believing and how our sense of truth can be manipulated by those around us. It was inspired by the investigative journalism of writer Courtney Shea.
EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Canadian Magen David Adom (CMDA) for Israel will be holding a special seminar in crisis and emergency response on Tuesday, Oct. 25 (7 pm) at The Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue (4894 Ave Saint-Kevin). Raphael Herbst, a senior paramedic and instructor with Magen David Adom, will be conducting the seminar. For 25 years, he treated patients out of MDA’s Jerusalem Region and now works out of the organization’s headquarters in Tel Aviv. There is no charge, but you must register at www.cmdai.org/7-mins.
ON AIR: Please see my video interview with Bowser & Blue, set to perform in Westmount Oct. 28, on our Suburban On Our web platform. Find out how it all began for the duo.
