It has been just been over three years since Elias Makos became the host of CJAD Radio’s iconic 9 am to Noon current affairs program, following in the footsteps of the likes of Neil McKenty, Melanie King and Tommy Schnurmacher. To say he has been a good fit is an understatement, swinging from topic to topic flawlessly. I’ve had the pleasure of being his guest and serving as a regular co-panelist with him for Andrew Carter’s Second Breakfast feature.
On May 11, Makos will be recognized as Personality of The Year by the Hellenic Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal at their Deka Gala and Awards ceremony at Le Windsor. To give an indication of how “hungry” community members and sponsors were for this event to return, it has been sold out for weeks. Among the others being recognized are: Leonidas Jonstadulakis, Young Professional of the Year; Anastasia Marcakis, businesswoman of the year; Eugenia Triandos, Young Entrepreneur of the Year; Christina Phillippouci, Everyday Hero Award; Michael Pitsas,Professional of the Year; Michael Fraidakis, Executive Award; George Kyres,Entrepreneur of the Year; and Thomas Fruits et Legumes, Importation and Wholesale Distribution Award.
“I started to appreciate my Greek heritage when I took my first trip to my parents’ home country in 2014,” says Elias, who has hosted a number of events for Greek charities. “My subsequent trips have reinforced my connection to my Greek roots, as has my desire to honour my mother’s legacy. Receiving this award is very special in my heart.”
CELLO POWER: The Montreal Cello Ensemble, based in NDG, gives talented local children a full scholarship opportunity to learn from and perform with cellists Genevieve Guimond and Gary Russell of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, educator Josh Fink, and pianist Sandra Hunt. The goal is to ensure that the highest level of music education is made available at no financial cost to children who show talent, dedication, and a love for music. This is a registered charity that has received support from private donors. Fink tells me they are planning on adding many students for this summer and families should apply by May 15 if they are interested via https://www.cellomontreal.ca/demande-application. They just released their debut album, which contains 10 original songs. Each one is written and performed by one of their young cellists. Students come from across the island, meeting in person Saturday mornings.
I LOVE AMERICA: The new French Amazon Original movie I Love America, directed by Lisa Azuelos and starring Sophie Marceau, debuted worldwide last week. I had an advance preview. It is perfect for Montrealers, with some French with English sub-titles as well as straight English dialogue. This is Azuelos’ own story of being a single woman who decides to take a chance on love again by catapulting her life from Paris to Los Angeles. I interviewed her for Suburban On Air, at which time she told me her daughter attended McGill a few years ago so she was a frequent visitor to Montreal.
COHEN CHATTER: Have you ever wondered what happens to scrap items? Well, native West Islander Stacey Tenenbaum certainly did and she went to great lengths to showcase this topic. Her fascinating documentary Scrap is premiering across Canada this week as part of the Hot Docs Film Festival. You can see my interview and video chat on my Suburban blog… From C.R.A.Z.Y to The Triplets of Belleville, the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal are tuning to the big screen. Directed by the choirmaster, Andrew Gray, the 200 choristers will perform beautiful melodies from cult films throughout the history of cinema this Friday night at Maison Symphonique.
