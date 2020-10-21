When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit last spring, senior homes in Laval were particularly hard hit.
CJAD host Matt Del Vecchio of Life Unrehearsed and his wife Stefanie Cadou have launched their Go Fund Me campaign to provide new iPads for seniors residences in need. Many seniors residences and particularly long-term care homes, have had to implement strict visitation policies to prevent the spread of COVID.-19. “This has been very difficult on seniors living in residences and equally difficult for family members who are unable to see their loved ones as often,” says Matt. “There has been a surge of video conferencing to bridge the gap and to help with increasing isolation and loneliness.”
One of the challenges for seniors residences is the lack of equipment to create a pleasant video conference experience. An iPad is an ideal device to FaceTime or video conference. It can also serve as an excellent tool for activity directors and personnel trying to create a better living experience for their residents through hundreds of apps such as word games, brain teasers, historical events, books, music, etc.
Funds raised will go directly to the purchase of iPads. They will be hand delivered to seniors residences that will benefit from the generosity of donors. The residence will be made aware of the names of the donors for their specific iPad. Donors can also choose to remain anonymous. Likewise, donors will be made aware of the exact senior’s residence that received an iPad as a result of their donation.
The Go Fund Me campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/25raukp740
Matt is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging (CPCA) and all around real nice guy. He co-hosts his Sunday afternoon radio show with Chomedey’s own Corrie Sirota.
Life Unrehearsed is co-sponsored by Caregiver Crosswalk. “You don’t really think of needing us until you need us,” Matt says. “It has actually been quite busy particularly for families that require guidance and support for their mom or dad requiring residences that provide appropriate care services. Families are worried these days so they need sound advice for the options out there.”
Stefanie is a Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES Certified) and residential real estate broker with Royal Lepage Village. Her specialty is Seniors in Transition and she was the recent recipient of the Royal Lepage Platinum Award recognizing their top brokers in Quebec. Stefanie works closely with families throughout the process of downsizing, moving and maximizing the value and sale of the family home.
The couple have been featured on Global Television and other media to discuss the ever-evolving trend of seniors in transition.
“There was one private CHSLD in Laval that was hit quite hard,” said Matt. “This was one of the residences that had the army help them out. I have been in that residence a couple of times pre-COVID but have not had any dealings with them since the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.