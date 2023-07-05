The Montreal Alliance of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has been a runaway hit at the box office since they began play in the 2022 season. With former Alouettes executive Annie Larouche at the helm as vice-president of operations and two-time Miami Heat NBA champion and West Islander Joel Anthony in the general manager’s chair, the team is in excellent hands.
Playing at the refurbished Verdun Auditorium, the Alliance leads the league in average per game attendance of about 3,000 fans. Home games are broadcast on TSN 690 with the dynamic team of Côte Saint-Luc’s Moe Khan and NDG’s Dwight Walton. “This league is doing everything right,” said Walton, a former pro himself. “This a legitimate league that is following the model of the CFL.” Added Khan: “The Alliance is catching on across the province. I was in St. Jean and saw some kids wearing Alliance shirts.”
Word has it that Quebec City could be in line for an expansion franchise next season. They will soon host the CEBL All-Star game. A Quebec-Montreal rivalry will only raise the level of Alliance fever in this city. That and some more name recognition for the six Montrealers on the roster.
THE COOLEST NEIGHBOURHOOD: It has been about a year since Time Out, the media and hospitality brand that publishes local guides to some of the world’s most interesting cities, ranked Rue Wellington in Verdun as the world’s coolest street. Much of my childhood was spent in Verdun because my late dad, who went by the name of Larry Fredericks (real name Lawrence Frederick Cohen), worked for a radio station called CKVL. The headquarters was on Gordon Avenue, just below Rue Wellington. I must say there was not much to rave about in those days. A big highlight for me was going for lunch at the Woolworth counter. Dotted with shops and restaurants, Rue Wellington is indeed ultra-cool. Last week I decided to spend parts of two days in the area and I am now ready to proclaim that Verdun just might be the “Coolest Neighbourhood” in the World. Check out Millmans Casse-Croûte. It is an all-day breakfast spot owned by Nicholas Gaudette, a Hudson native who now calls Little Burgundy home. I also dropped by the public beach, first opened in 2019. It is located right behind the Auditorium. See my blog for more.
GIANCARLO ON TAP: New York based stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster Gianmarco Soresi will perform at Club Soda July 18 to 26 as part of the Just For Laughs Festival. See our Suburban On Air website video channel about his style of comedy, working with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Billy Crystal and James Corden and his impersonations of actor Jeff Goldblum.
THE ADVENTURES IN THE LAND OF ASHA: With NDG native Sophie Farkas Bolla in the director’s chair, the new film The Adventures in the Land of Asha hits theatres officially on July 7. I got a screener of the film and had an opportunity to interview Farkas Bolla and young star Gaby Jourdain. Please see my blog for more.
COHEN CHATTER: Two years after closing its doors at the Eaton Centre, Le musée Grévin has declared bankruptcy. It had debts of more than $12 million. The place opened in 2013 with 120 wax statues of the likes of Céline Dion, Justin Trudeau, Gary Carter, Jean Beliveau and more. There are still a few figures left. Most have been shipped off, such as René Levesque, Ginette Reno and Chantal Peticlerc to the Quebec Museum of Civilization... Dorshei Emet in Hampstead will present a free outdoor concert Wednesday July 12 (7 pm) featuring a sing-a-long with Nick Burgess. If it rains, the event will move indoors. Register at programdirector@dorshei-emet.org.
