Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.