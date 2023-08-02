mike cohen
FYi
As president and CEO of the local CIUSS (which stands for Integrated Health and Social Services University Network for West-Central Montreal) Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg has a lot on his plate. Somehow he found the time to write an excellent new book called Patients Matter Most: How Healthcare Is Becoming Personal Again.
Before assuming this position in 2015, Dr. Rosenberg was chief of surgical services and then executive director of the Jewish General Hospital. He received his MD, CM degree from McGill, where he completed specialty training in general surgery. He holds an MSc and PhD in experimental surgery from McGill and completed postdoctoral studies and a surgical fellowship in transplantation at the University of Michigan. Formerly, he was director of the Multi-Organ Transplant Program at Montreal General Hospital, inaugurating McGill University’s Pancreas Transplant Program and leading the team that performed the first successful liver transplant at McGill. He was also the past Associate Chair of Surgery (Research) in the McGill Department of Surgery and remains a professor of surgery and medicine at McGill University. He writes with great pride about designing and implementing the first provincial digital health program, including a command center and a hospital- at-home program.
“Through newly emerging technology, patients have gained access to medical knowledge,” Dr. Rosenberg writes. “They monitor their body functions and their health directly.”
Dr. Rosenberg brings us back to 1985. He had completed his six year general surgical residency and two years of training as a transplant surgeon in Michigan. A temporary job presented itself in the Eastern Arctic. One day an 11 year old child came in with a serious head injury. The medical facility was not suited to handle such an emergency. Dr. Rosenberg nonetheless went for broke. With no training in neurosurgery, he operated and sent her by airplane to Montreal. Twelve weeks later he happily learned that the child was fully recovered.
Why did he write this book? He explains that the purpose is to help readers connect the dots between parallel developments in technology and in healthcare delivery.
Dr. Rosenberg writes that technology is much more pervasive or easily used and this has led to what is called the democratization of technology. “There is no reason why everyone shouldn’t take ownership of their body, their life and their health,” he writes. “Studies aimed at controlling our ever rising healthcare costs have made it clear that a lot of disease could be prevented if people had more information and could act upon it to lead a healthier lifestyle.”
Dr. Rosenberg shares the challenges he faced as the head of the CIUSSS West Central Montreal, overseeing 34 sites. During the critical periods of the pandemic, Dr. Rosenberg and his now retired associate Francine Dupuis were leading voices in the province on how to handle such a crisis. He talks about the Omicron variant and how that led to more patients being treated at home in order to enable surgical procedures to keep going. Later, he talks about his own bout with COVID last summer and how he insisted upon being treated the very Hospital at Home Program he created, with intravenous transfusions to keep him hydrated set up at his own home to maintain hydration.
Looking at Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Rosenberg expressed his hope that it will help both physicians and patients triage the information they are receiving. He elaborates with great pride about the Command Centre at the CIUSSS/Jewish General Hospital which became a model for the province. Ditto for Hospital at Home, which started with COVID and now includes patients with congestive heart failure, chronic lung disease and recovering from a heart attack.
Dr. Rosenberg goes on to state how ideally, when we are teaching our children reading, writing and arithmetic “they will also be learning how to take control of their wellness and healthcare.”
Reappointed to a new four year term at the CIUSSS in 2022, Dr. Rosenberg states: “The need to rethink what healthcare providers do, how and where they do it, and who gets paid for what is already apparent will only grow as AI capabilities develop further. Healthcare delivery must confront its problem of wasted resources because decentralization could lead to more duplication. In looking for cost savings, administrators are targeting unwarranted care variation and pushing physicians to hew to data-driven, evidence-based standards. The consequence of taking control away from doctors is that patients have more control—and responsibility—for managing their own healthcare. Big tech corporations will be pervasive in the new healthcare landscape because they can offer convenient, efficient solutions with the promise of cost effectiveness. But the challenge for society in achieving cost-effective healthcare is making people interested in taking control of their wellness to prevent chronic illnesses.
“Our emergency departments are overwhelmed. We’ve got people waiting sometimes 18, 24 hours to be seen, elders sitting on gurneys for days waiting to be admitted to hospital. We’re short-staffed. We can’t actually get people care. We’ve got growing backlogs. This means real people waiting sometimes years to have essential surgeries, things that allow them to go to work, be around their families. We’re seeing more and more people raising the alarm that they can’t carry on, they’re leaving their family practice. So I think when the healthcare system’s really no longer able to provide care to patients in a timely way, that to me means it’s starting to collapse.”
Dr. Rosenberg foresees that private investors will put capital into developing AI to substitute for humans in providing certain types of interventions or care surveillance, but it will take time to become widely accepted enough to make a difference.
Virtual care done right, Dr. Rosenberg notes, can provide people a more personalized service in which they have more control over scheduling and choice of providers. In the process, people’s medical records and sensitive personal data must be online in databases that can be accessed by authorized staff more widely than what has been standard in the medical establishment.
“The need for more primary-care providers, which has reached crisis levels in some places, has led policymakers to reevaluate who does what in healthcare delivery,” Dr. Rosenberg maintains. “If we are going to have advanced- practice nurses or physician assistants, not doctors, as primary care providers, the professional schools must adapt to that reality.”
Dr. Rosenberg’s book is available on Amazon and at Bibliophile on Queen Mary Road in Snowdon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.