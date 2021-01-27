Pandeli “Billy” Siounis and Dimitri Georgoulas have a long history together, dating back to when they met at CEGEP.
Georgoulas went on to become a CPA and worked at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as a senior tax manager for four years and then moved on to Air Canada as a senior director, Income Tax.
Back in 2004, Siounis had a wild idea: to open up a store that sold Puffs, traditional Greek donut holes (a.k.a. Loukoumades), dating back 2,800 years to Ancient Greece. In fact they were served to Olympians and referred to as honey tokens because of the traditional honey and cinnamon toppings.
With Georgoulas by his side as volunteer buddy, Siounis created a brand called Mr. Puffs. For a number of years they toured the festival circuit, selling their donut holes on site. “People kept asking us when we would open a brick and mortar store,” said Georgoulas.
In 2010, Siounis took the leap and opened his first Mr. Puffs store on Notre Dame Street in Chomedey, with his loyal volunteer Georgoulas by his side. “At first it was not a great success,” he said. “But by introducing non-traditional toppings, everything changed.”
Two years later they went on the Dragons’ Den. Their goal was to catch the attention of Dragon Jim Treliving because he was the founder of the Boston Pizza chain. They were successful in striking a deal with Treliving. Interestingly, when push came to shove Treliving never invested a penny. He basically told them to add more locations first and get back to him. They took the advice and today have expanded to 22 franchises across the province. On January 1, 2021 Georgoulas reported to the Mr. Puffs head office in Laval as their new President and Chief Executive Officer. It was clearly meant to be.
Siounis will continue on as Chairman of the Board and will oversee the marketing efforts, as well as product development in his role as Chief Marketing Officer, and in partnership with the other Executive Board members, Laval businessmen Tom Bountis (COO) and Jimmy Nikolidakis (CPO).
“We have very bold aspirations here at Mr. Puffs,” said Sionis. “Dimitri’s experience makes him the ideal candidate to manage our growth, building on the strategy, mission, vision and values that have made Mr. Puffs such a success over the last decade. I have no doubt that Dimitri’s professional background and leadership skills will help Mr. Puffs reach new heights and position itself as a leader in our industry."
In the midst of a pandemic, Georgoulas told me that 22 new locations will open in 2021. Now that is some success story!
