Brothers Sam and Joe Scalia have built a hugely successful real estate development company in Devmont over the past two decades. Their most recent showcase property is Westbury Montreal, featuring an already red hot Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites.
The Scalias are committed to giving back to the community and that is why they have donated almost $1 million to the MultiCaf Community Cafeteria in Côte des Neiges since 2011. Last week they unveiled a $150,000 donation to assist the organization succeed in its mission to provide affordable meals and several food services to more than than 7,000 low-income residents.
“Since we do a lot of business in this area, my brother and I have developed a commitment to the important work Multicaf does,” Sam Scalia told me. “Besides our own personal donations, we pick up the phone and solicit direct support from our many partners. Our goal in the next year is to present an actual fundraising event at our Hilton property because we know that the needs in this area will only grow.”
Devmont partners that have rallied behind the cause include: Ventilation Volmair Inc, Portes & Fenêtres A.D.G., Entreprises électriques Grufil Inc, Plomberie Jacques Thibault & Fils Inc, Bau-Québec Ltée, Acier d’armature Vimada Inc, Forma Formwork, Carrelage Casco Inc, Systèmes Stekar Inc, B.S.G. Inc, Barwood Pilon Hardwood Floors, Béton Hi-Tech, Ébénisterie Hi-Teck Inc, Ramp-Art, Surface Imports, Ruel & Frère Ltée, DPE Ltée Contractors, Ritcher S.E.N.C.R.L./LLP, Urgo Hotels Canada, Crochetière, Petrin, Finition de béton Camitec Inc, Samcon, Proment, Supermarchés PA, Leroux Cote Burrogano, Peintures Filmar Inc, Lexcial Law Firm, Cathy Monticciolo and Frank Cianci.
Please see my video interview with Sam Scalia on our website.
IGNITE: Myra’s Kids Foundation, founded in Montreal in 2017, provides support to children who have suffered the loss of a parent or a sibling. Their goal is to help children learn to cope, begin to heal, and discover that there can be hope after a significant loss. All programs run by the Foundation are non-denominational and free to all participants. They have seen that through their annual weekend camp experience and support groups offered throughout the year, that these services have an immediate and lasting impact on children who are grieving. Their annual “IGNITE” fundraiser will be held Wednesday May 25 at Jardin Royalmount. The honouree will be David Lipes, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Budge Studios. He will be presented with their first ever “HUG” (Helping Us Grieve) Award.
FIRST FRIDAY: Attention foodies. Les Premiers Vendredis, presented by Skip the Dishes, are coming back in great force and will take over the Esplanade of the Olympic Park for their 10th year on Friday evening, June 3. In addition to the many kiosks and food counters, a brand new concept established for 2022 is The Cultural Street, a location (on the esplanade) reserved for the culinary theme of the month, which is Mexico. Info: https://www.lespremiersvendredis.ca.
COHEN CHATTER: It was a real thrill to record my 97th video episode of Cohen in the City for The Suburban with the legendary singer, Engelbert Humperdinck. At 86 years young, he will perform at Place des Arts this Sunday night. Please tune in. You will be surprised how humble he is. He talks about everything, including his real name of Arnold George Dorsey … Good luck to Matthew Ohayon, who did a great job producing shows on TSN 690. He has joined National Bank to work on social media and copywriting tasks…A new Mr. Puffs is coming to NDG in the next few months…Billy K’s Burgers, which opened its first Quebec locale in Vaudreuil a few months ago, debuts in St. Leonard this week. Laval is next, says boss man Tom Bountis, founder of the Allô Mon Coco chain
