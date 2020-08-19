Add Crohns and Colitis Canada as another non-profit organization impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their annual gala, originally slated for April and rescheduled for the fall, is now being rejigged. And their 25th anniversary Gutsy Walk, which has raised over $45 million for world-class research into Inflammatory Bowel Disease, will take place on Sunday Aug 23 virtually.
Canada has one of the highest rates of IBD in the world with seniors (aged 65 and over) being the fastest growing group, and the prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in Canadian children has risen more than 50 percent over the past decade. The number of Canadians living with IBD is expected to rise to 400,000 by 2030.
Fifteen-year-old Mya Bourget of Repentigny is this year’s Gutsy Walk ambassador. In the summer of 2017, Mya started suffering from abdominal pains every time she ate and was constantly tired. Her parents thought that she might have lactose or gluten intolerance, so that was eliminated from her diet. In October, she lost over 30 pounds, was totally exhausted, out of breath, and almost unable to complete her days.She was soon hospitalized at Sainte-Justine Hospital in Côte des Neiges, where she was diagnosed with Crohns. Since that time she has faced pure misery from a health perspective. I read her story and it made my mouth drop. Despite these challenges, she completed her second year of high school successfully, with a big smile on her face and amazing determination. “She has been living with an invisible disease for more than two years,” says her mom, Mèlanie Bourget. “We have to cook all meals at home, for family outings and other occasions, Mya needs her food prepared. It is impossible for her to eat at a restaurant or simply food that is not home-cooked; otherwise this will trigger an instant stomachache.”
To register or donate to the Gutsy Walk, please go to:
https://crohnsandcolitiscanada.akaraisin.com/ui/GutsyWalk2020/pledge/registration/start. Select Montreal as the location! On Aug, 23 the Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s Montreal Facebook page will be live streaming of videos, as well as entertainment, a yoga stretch practice and a montage of photos of participants as of 11 am from past walks and a draw to win a gift basket from Bio-K.
ON OUR OWN: It was great speaking with stand up comedy icon Joey Elias and Ushana Houston from OnOurOwn (03) about their benefit comedy fundraiser on Wednesday Aug. 26 at where else than the Royalmount Drive In Event Theatre. You can watch my interview on Suburban On Air (Cohen in the City). This will be Media Experts‘ ninth edition of Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars: An Evening of Hilarity for the Benefit of O3. The latter is a Montreal-based charitable organization dedicated to helping young, single mothers and their children achieve a better quality of life through affordable transitional housing, educational programs, and critical support services.
COHEN CHATTER: The Hôtel-Dieu Hospital on Pine Avenue West is well known these days as a COVID-19 testing centre. But did you know that there is such a thing as The Musée des Hospitallières de l’Hôtel-Dieu de Montréal (The Museum of the Hospitallers of Hôtel-Dieu of Montreal)? Located right next door, it reopened its doors to the public recently by presenting the exhibition: Victor Bourgeau’s A bishop & his architect. Info: www.museedeshospitalieres.qc.ca … Former Quebec Liberal Party cabinet minister David Heurtel has been nothing less than superb as a pinch hitter for Tom Mulcair on the CJAD Andrew Carter Show this summer. See my interview with him on my blog… Paris Baguette, the global bakery-café franchise, wants to bring the international bakery concept to Montreal. Someone from their New York office reached out to me last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.