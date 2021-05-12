Congregation Shaar Shalom in Chomedey is inviting members of the greater Jewish community to take part in a very interesting tour of Budapest’s Jewish quarter via Zoom on Wed. May 19 (11:45 am) for this interesting presentation of a Budapest tour of the Jewish quarter.
This presentation will be live-streamed from the streets of the historical Jewish quarter of Pest. During this virtual tour, delivered personally and live by a guide named Adam using a live video conference software. Over the course of one hour viewers will introduce you to two of the main synagogues from the outside. While Adam walks the streets he also tell you a few stories about those who have been recognized as Righteous Among the Nations.
Join The Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8548084446?pwd=MzN4RitLUG1STjhMVklISVl4ZzlaQT09
Meeting ID: 810 6217 2287
Passcode: 346898
Later in the month my good friend Fred Rudy will do a Zoom program about his life on the farm and how his family arrived in Ste.Sophie/New Glasgow in 1903 and my years spent “in the country”
Shaar Shalom presents these free Zoom sessions every Wednesday.
SENIORS GET WIRED: ADOQ Laval Region, in collaboration with the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program of the Canadian Red Cross Grant to Non-Profit Community Organizations announced last week the great success of the "Our Seniors, A Wired World" project, which aims to break the isolation of seniors.
Eight seniors' residences and five community organizations in Laval participated in the recruitment of seniors and offered their support to carry out the project. More than 2,000 seniors were approached and 150 of them embarked on this new technology. The project consisted of providing long-term loans of APPLE seventh generation electronic tablets to 150 independent and low-income seniors, mainly from Laval's HLM/RPA residences and community organizations for seniors. This is an investment of over $100,000 to help them!
While respecting the sanitary instructions of the Quebec Public Health, the delivery of the 150 shelves to seniors was completed at the end of March 2021. A four-hour basic training session on the use of the electronic tablet will be offered in person to the 150 seniors. In small groups, a trainer accredited by FADOQ Région Laval will give the training directly in the seniors' homes, while respecting public health guidelines, as soon as public health authorizes the resumption of visits to the RPPs.
Dianne Jeannotte, President of the Board of Directors of FADOQ Région Laval and her Executive Director, Andrée Vallée, are proud of the scope and success of the project and would like to sincerely thank all those who participated and made the project possible, more specifically the executive directors, the workers and the coordinators of the HLM residences and the community organizations of Laval. Thanks to them, the initiative which aims to help break the isolation of 150 Laval seniors is a great success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.