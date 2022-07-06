Of the many good people I have met in my life, Roy Salomon sits very high on my list. Via his ownership of the Cavendish Mall (now Quartier Cavendish) and his activism on the local community sports scene, I cannot recall a time when we were not in touch. It was therefore exciting news to hear that he will be officially inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in Israel on July 12 with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He will be in Tel Aviv for the 2022 Maccabiah Games, considered the Jewish Olympics.
Joining Salomon with such an honour will be Sylvan Adams, a Quebec-born businessman and philanthropist known as the “self-appointed Ambassador at large for the State of Israel.” Since he moved to the Holy Land in 2016, Israeli government officials, and foreign dignitaries have recognized his steadfast commitment to promoting Israel and enhancing the daily lives of its citizens
Salomon is known widely as Canada’s “Mr. Maccabi” for 40 years of leadership of Maccabi Canada and the World Maccabiah Games in Israel. He has received numerous awards and became very close friends with the late Jean Beliveau, the Canadiens legend who accompanied Canadian delegations to the Maccabiah Games on two occasions. Salomon and Adams are close friends. In fact, the two were together recently at a celebration at the YM-YWHA which bears Adams’ name.
RIP FOR NICK: It was back in March when I was offered a Zoom interview with Nick Nemeroff, a Montreal West native who was making a mark for himself as a standup comic. We had a fun 30-minute chat, part of which appears on video on our website. He was wearing a Canadiens Nick Suzuki number 14 sweater. We agreed to meet when he next came to town. Then last week I learned of his very sudden passing at the age of 32. The world has lost a real talent. I am sorry that meeting will never take place.
LEBLANC’S NHL DRAFT: Montreal will be alive with excitement July 7 and 8 when the Upper Deck NHL entry draft takes place at the Bell Centre. The Canadiens have the very first draft choice so when Beaconsfield’s Kent Hughes, the new Habs GM, steps to the microphone at about 7 pm who will he select? The last time Montreal hosted this event was in 2009 and with the 18th choice, the Habs chose Kirkland’s Louis Leblanc and the place erupted with excitement. Leblanc enrolled in Harvard, played one season there and then came home to suit up for the Montreal Juniors. From there he turned pro with the Habs minor league squad in Hamilton, graduated to the big team yet never really made a mark in the big show. Long retired, Leblanc lives in Boston and works at Oliver Wyman, a leading international management consulting firm. I spoke to him for my podcast.
LOCAL MUSIC COLLECTIVE: Clan Destiny, a Montreal music collective, will hit the stage during the Montreal International Jazz Festival at Petit Campus on Prince Arthur, on Thursday, July 7 (8 pm) with invited guests Jeff Lauber, Tamashi and Lauriel Inc. Singer/songwriters Benny Graur and Lauriel Lewis launched Clan Destiny in September 2020. Quick additions were drummer Michael Rien, bassist Zied Lakoud and lead male vocalist Julien Arsenault. See my blog for more on the collective, including a video chat with some of the members.
ANGELIQUE: What a delight it was to interview young Ottawa jazz star Angelique Francis. She appeared on the Rogers stage last Thursday night at the Montreal International Jazz Festival. See my blog for the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.