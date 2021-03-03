Suzanne Legge and Jeff Orr have been together for 41 years. Both born and raised in Montreal, they are committed philanthropists and have supported causes from the arts to education. Now, they are giving to help solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles with an important donation to the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity (MI4). This new award will provide critical funding to the McGill University Health Centre Foundation to support MI4’s leadership and drive its mission forward.
“Montreal is this great centre for medical research and an incredible base of knowledge,” commented Orr, President and CEO of the Power Corporation. “We can make a real difference by supporting the research and brain power at the MUHC.”
The $1 million donation supports the leadership of MI4 Director Dr. Don Sheppard, who created the initiative and is instrumental in its success. Dr. Sheppard has been a solid media contributor regarding COVID-19. MI4 brings together over 250 researchers to find life-changing solutions to some of the world’s deadliest diseases including COVID-19, tuberculosis and hepatitis C. MI4 has more than 50 completed or ongoing projects related to understanding the coronavirus, halting transmission and developing vaccines. The Legge Orrs made an eight-year commitment to supporting Dr. Sheppard’s work, and that of MI4 leaders to come.
BIG BROTHER’S LOCAL CONNECTIONS: It’s a new beginning for Big Brother Canada as 14 Canadians rise to the challenge to take back the BBCAN house. Premiering Wed. March 3 at 7 p.m. on Global TV, this season’s houseguests will embark on a new chapter filled with mind-blowing obstacles and challenges they must conquer with no fear. Among the 14 houseguests entering the #BBCAN9 house and vying for the grand prize of $100,000, $10,000 worth of grills and grilling accessories courtesy of Weber, $10,000 powered by Sunlight and an unforgettable vacation for two from Expedia is Tera Gillen-Petrozzi,37, from LaSalle and Tychon Carter-Newman from Montreal.
CHILDHOOD GRIEF: It is estimated that one in 14 children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they turn 18. Due to the taboo nature of this topic, childhood bereavement is often misunderstood and rarely discussed. An online workshop on this topic will take place this Friday, March 5. The presenters are Corrie Sirota, a published author, clinical director of Myra’s Kids Foundation and the co-host of the weekly radio show Life Unrehearsed on CJAD 800 and Dr. Dahlia Guttman, a family physician working in the Emergency Department at the Jewish General Hospital and at GMF Santé Mont-Royal. She developed an interest in loss and bereavement after the sudden, unexplained death of her two-year-old daughter Ronnie in January 2020 Info: www.myraskids.ca/events.
COHEN CHATTER: Shuyee Lee, let go by CJAD last month after 29 years, has landed at CBC Radio One as a “casual part-time” reporter. A very valuable foot is in the door and they are lucky to have one of the best in the business….The Canada Council for the Arts revealed the recipients of the 2021 Governor General Visual and Media Arts Awards last week. Locally, Luc Courchesne won this year’s award for Artistic Achievement in Media Arts. As a world-renowned pioneer in media and design, Courchesne is widely known for his avant-garde work using immersive and interactive experiences… Please see my blog for a tribute to the late Irving Grundman and the story about how he stuck his neck out for me 40 years ago…Please see my latest edition of Cohen in the City on the Just For Kids Foundation’s new online video fundraiser, with director Lorie Blumer, participants Sarah Jacobson, Jill Liebmann and her mom Sheri Leibovitch. They will have an online gala March 7.
