Vivo Musique is very excited to share that Chomedey’s Rafael Energía Dominicana received the Public Artist- Popular Vote Award at the Latin Awards Canada 2020 recently in Montréal (virtually transmitted with respect to pandemic restrictions).
This is Rafael’s second award at the Latin Awards Canada; he received the “Merengue of the Year “ prize for his song “Tirando duro” at the first edition in 2015 and this is in addition to a total of 18 nominations since that time at the most important Canadian ceremony that honours Canadian Latin music artists.
Stated a Dominican-Canadian arranger/pianist: “This means that Rafael and Energía Dominicana is the new Mayimbe of the Canadian music scene. That is what the public sai . Well congratulations to Rafelin. A better award than this cannot be achieved here in Canada. It is the people’s prize.”
Rafael sends a thank you to everyone who voted and to the Latin Awards Canada — Cruz A Foundation for the honour.
LIVE JAZZ: With the pandemic not letting up, several representatives of the Montreal jazz scene have decided to collaborate in the development of the joint project JAZZ EN RAFALE -LIVE CAM.
JAZZ EN RAFALE-LIVE CAM will present nine concerts of Quebec artists in live and delayed Webcasts between January and May in order to maneuver and implement an innovative and much needed virtual broadcasting system. This initiative coordinated by the EFFENDI label will be done in collaboration with Piccolo Studios (recording and broadcasting location), MB Production (video recording and webcasting), Justin Toussaint (Web Master), Pascal Milette (graphic designer) and several Quebec jazz self-producers: Fam group, Boulev’art, Yari Productions, Odd Sound, Yves Léveillé Productions, Félix Stüssi Productions, Collectif Jazzlab Orchestra and their associated artists.
JAZZ EN RAFALE — LIVE CAM will use the specialized platforms lepointdevente.com for ticket sales and Vimeo for web diffusion. For JAZZ EN RAFALE-LIVE CAM the first objective is, first of all, to create an unforgettable experience for each musician around outstanding events so that they perform at the maximum, in the best possible conditions, via the Web. The second objective, which is very important, is to succeed in reaching a new audience, to attract a new audience. Currently with the pandemic, live or delayed Webcasting is becoming a strategy that gives the ability to reach people who can no longer go to concerts and/or who can no longer access everyone’s projects easily, here and/or elsewhere. As live music, jazz suffers greatly from this. Let’s encourage Quebec Jazz Artists and their productions to move forward in this planetary whirlwind.
