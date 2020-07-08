For John Drymousis and his wife Carmela Tamarazzo, residing in Chomedey, Laval represents the perfect location to operate their two restaurants: one is in NDG and the other in St. Sauveur.
“It is the same distance from our home to both,” John said of Lezvos West and North.
There is another reason why the couple love Laval. That is because their daughter Mia lives nearby with her husband and two children. Mia works for Sotheby’s International Realty Québec. For many years she helped mom and dad out at the restaurant.
On December 15, 1999, John and Carmela opened their first Lezvos Restaurant on Mount Royal Street, at the corner of Brébeuf.
John had been a waiter for years, but always dreamed of having his own dining establishment. Carmela was not in that industry at all, having earned a living the previous 12 years at the credit bureau of the Royal Bank of Canada. A decade earlier the couple had relocated to Fort Myers, Florida, where John had been offered a senior role by some Montreal businessmen at a 250 seat family restaurant. At the time Mia was a toddler.
The Mount Royal Lezvos was a success from the get go. With only 11 tables and the capacity to serve about 45 people at a time, word spread about this great new spot serving superb Mediterranean and Greek cuisine. Three years later they added a second, larger, location on Decarie near Monkland. Eventually Mount Royal was closed, but expansion transpired again in St. Sauveur and Ste. Agathe, the latter of which also included an Inn with 18 rooms and five condo apartments. With daughter Mia and Carmela’s brother Donato part of the team they worked exceedingly hard to keep up a successful pace. They would end up selling the Ste. Agathe property.
Have they thought of further expansion? Laval is a city full of successful restaurants. “We have said no to Laval, but we were close to opening a Leszvos in Naples, Florida near our winter home in Fort Myers,” Carmela shares.
John and Carmela are pleased that their two restaurants can now welcome back diners. They remained afloat during the first several months of the pandemic with a top-notch take-out and UberEats delivery service. That still remains in place.
Lezvos is known for its signature fresh , succulent rib steaks and lamb chops and mouthwatering hot and cold appetizers.For Laval residents, it is a pleasant 30 minute or so drive to either destination.
