As Adam Garonce battles a rare form of cancer, the brave father of three young children needs to raise $600,000 to go to the United States for treatment that can save his life.
To many Garonce is known as “The Peanut Man” at Montreal Alouettes home games. I first read about his plight on the Montreal Mom website. Adam reached out to me from his hospital bed. “I have been in hospital since January,” he told me. “I failed everything and I am in bad shape. It’s been a long battle.”
As a teenager, Adam rode an ice-cream bicycle for Dickee Dee Ice-Cream and took his bike out rain or shine to service his customers in Chomedey. A few years later, with some financial help from his Uncle Henry, he acquired his own ice cream business, which he renamed “Uncle Henry’s Ice Cream” shortly after his beloved uncle passed away. Despite all obstacles, he continued to try to make the business a success. He would give out free ice cream to those who did not have the money to pay for it; to him seeing the smile on a child’s face was payment enough.
During the summer of 2019, while undergoing cancer treatment, he brought three ice-cream bikes full of treats to Camp B’nai Brith to share with all the children. He did not ask for any reimbursement; this was his pleasure.
Recently while undergoing tests at the Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital in preparation for his CAR-T cell transplant, Adam noticed an elderly cancer patient who had just finished a test. The poor man was alone, bewildered and did not know how he would be able to get home. Adam reached into his pocket and handed the man a $50 bill. When the man responded, he was taken aback and wanted to know how he could repay the favour. Adam just told him to take care, be well and just pay it forward whenever he can.
Adam has been battling Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma since May 2019. During the past 22 months he has endured countless rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, extremely painful procedures and numerous hospital stays. In late January 2021, he was admitted to Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital for a CAR-T cell transplant, since this is the only institution in Quebec that performs this transplant. Adam has been enduring painful side-effects as a result and most recently we were heartbroken to learn from his latest PET scan that the transplant has failed. Adam’s cancer is aggressive and has returned with a vengeance. While the doctors at Maisonneuve Rosemont told Adam that he has three to six months to live, the options of clinical trials in the USA represent his only hope.
In late December 2020, Adam’s family engaged a firm called Soteria, which is based in San Diego, California. Soteria is currently working with their experts to come up with options for Adam. The Garonce family knows of a Montrealer, who used their services after he exhausted all options in Canada and looked to Soteria as a last resort. He is living proof that there were, in fact, other options available and happily shares how he is grateful to Soteria for matching him with the appropriate treatment.
There are two fundraising options. The first is through Shaare Zedek Congregation in NDG through the following link:https://www.shaarezedek.ca/payment.php. If you prefer to call the synagogue, the number is (514) 484-1122 extension 101 or 104 for. You can also email Sara at sara@shaarezedek.ca. Please note that donation receipts will be provided for donations made to this particular fund.
The second option is a GoFundMe page which can be accessed through the following link:https://ca.gofundme.com/f/helping-adam-through-the-treatments
Thanks to Montreal Mom and the Garonce family for providing the text for this column.
