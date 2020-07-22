Is there a better place in Laval to enjoy our brief, but beautiful, summers than Centropolis?
At Centropolis you can enjoy good restaurants, shows, walks, gatherings, and overall well-being! In addition to the pedestrian spaces, there is a lively Central Square in the summer with an illuminated fountain and a traditional garden. During the winter you can lace up your skates and enjoy the artificial ice rink set in a vibrant urban atmosphere.
Through the end of September, the Promenade du Centropolis has been transformed into a pedestrian street in order to install expanded terraces. These enable restaurants to increase their outdoor space and spill onto the Promenade du Centropolis. It was a smart move in order to welcome visitors in greater numbers, while respecting social distancing and promoting a friendly atmosphere!
Officials from Centropolis provide this piece of friendly advice: reserve a seat at your favourite restaurant in order to minimize wait times
That is what my friend Glenn and his family did last week. Their first restaurant outing since the pandemic was to Cuisine Botanique LOV at Centropolis. “While apprehensive about returning to dining out, any tension quickly dissipated as we approached the modern eatery along the wide, car-free boulevard,” Glenn wrote on Montreal RestoRap.com. “There we found an airy and very inviting terrace. We were greeted by the friendly staff who showed us to our outdoor table set-back from other dinner guests.”.
Several tables, inside and out, were creatively secluded with glass-paneled French-doors, far prettier and tastefully designed compared to the industrial plexiglass that has sprung up everywhere.
As for their COVID-19 protocols, all staff were appropriately wearing masks and sport goggles. The website also indicated that staff would wash their hands every 15 minutes. “Although we have been quite cautious and attentive to health guidelines up until now, we were made to feel comfortable and safe and were ready to finally enjoy a long overdue dining-out experience,” Glenn said.
Hats off to the entire Centropolis team. Because they want to limit the spread of the virus, they will make sure that no gatherings will occur on-site and that the social distancing rules are followed by visitors. Access to public restrooms is temporarily closed. Officials acknowledge that summer will be slightly different this year, but with some creative initiatives, you will be able to enjoy the site. Peruse their reopening guide for a safe visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.