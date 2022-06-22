There was nary a cloud in the sky on a sun-kissed evening earlier this month as the Centaur Theatre and its board of directors hosted Montreal Under The Stars, an intimate fundraising soirée in celebration of the return of live theatre. The evening was filled with merriment and camaraderie and ended up raising almost $30,000 in essential funds for the theatre.
Guests stepped off the historic cobblestone streets of Old Montreal onto the charming interior garden of The Burgundy Lion Group’s Pub Wolf & Workman, an elegant British-style eatery just around the corner from the Centaur. In addition to donors, patrons, and other Centaur associates, the evening was also graced with the presence of six stars of the Montreal theatre scene who served as the evening’s special guests: multidisciplinary artist and performer Laurence Dauphinais; playwright Steve Galluccio (creator of the hit play Mambo Italiano); set and costume designer James Lavoie; as well as actors Marcel Jeannin, Richard Jutras and Antoine Yared.
Once guests sat down to enjoy a delicious three-course meal, featuring delectable dishes cooked to perfection, Centaur board members Silvia Galeone and Anna Giampà, co-chairs of the event committee, thanked everyone in attendance for their generous support, in particular corporate patrons Fednav Ltd. and Manulife/Manuvie. The mic was then passed to Centaur’s Artistic and Executive Director Eda Holmes, who gave an exciting, top-secret sneak peek of Centaur’s soon-to-be-announced upcoming 54th season.
As the twilight hour approached and the libations continued to flow, the night kicked into high gear with the exciting live auction, stewarded by auctioneer extraordinaire Jeannin. Centaur’s generous patrons pulled out their wallets to bid on some enticing prize packages, including an all-included weekend staycation in the Old Port, round-trip train rides to Halifax and Stratford, and a pair of bottles of some of the most coveted and critically acclaimed wines in the world. Everyone was so caught up in the excitement and Jeannin was such a convincing salesman that some guests were even bidding against themselves! The final prize of the night, and the cornerstone of the auction, was an intimate evening with Galluccio, won by two of Centaur’s luckiest patrons.
The night wrapped up with more drinks, more toasts, and lots of laughs. As they picked up their parting gifts on the way out, many guests commented on how nice it was to finally be able to gather once again in-person and to mingle with the actors and artists who bring Montreal theatre to life. Centaur and its Board of Directors were proud to host such a lovely and well-received soirée and are excited to do it again soon. Vive le théâtre! Thank you to from the Centaur for sharing all of the details.
BROADCAST BEAT: Jim Connell is now into his second week as the morning show host for the new CFQR AM 600 Radio, playing hit songs from years past and today as well as engaging in some talk. See my blog for more, which includes a chat with Jim….Mitch Gallo and Sean Campbell officially replaced Tony Marinaro as hosts of a new 10 am to 2 pm show Monday on TSN 690 sports radio. Living legend Mitch Melnick moves to 2 pm to 6 pm, with Andie Bennett back as producer. Marinaro can still be seen and heard on his fabulous The Sick Podcast.
COHEN CHATTER: Derek Seguin and Joey Elias will perform at Café Cléopatra on St. Laurent Blvd. June 25 (8 pm) for a mega blockbuster comedy show… If the Alouettes lose their home opener Thursday, do not be surprised to see GM Danny Maciocia fire head coach Khari Jones and step behind the bench — the job I think he wanted the moment he was hired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.