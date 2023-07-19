A total of 264 golfers hit the links recently at the Royal Montreal Golf Club for the 44th annual Cedars Golf Classic, raising over $525,000 to support innovation and excellence in surgical oncology at the MUHC’s Cedars Cancer Centre, the Montreal General Hospital (MGH). This year’s event was co-chaired by Demo Trifanopolous, Paul Sawaya, Andrew Carter, Dominic Costantini and Kim Anderson.
“We were delighted to join forces, once again, with the Montreal General Hospital Foundation, as organizing partners of the annual Cedars Golf Classic,” stated Jeff J. Shamie, President and CEO of the Cedars Cancer Foundation. “The funds raised will be used to endow the Peter Abraham Cedars Surgical Oncology Fellowship, which will allow us to recruit a world-class surgical oncology fellow every year, in perpetuity, and will ensure that the MUHC’s oncology teams have access to the best surgical training and technologies.”
SAPUTO THE NEXT GENERATION: As the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Quartexx Management, Giordano Saputo worked hard to reach this level at the company founded in 2015 by his father Lino A. The Saputo Inc. family is one of the biggest dairy processors in the world, selling cheese, milk, and other dairy products in more than 60 countries. Combined, Saputo Inc.’s brands generate close to $14 billion in annual revenue. Founder Emanuele (Lino) Saputo and his family reportedly have a net worth of US$5.5 billion, according to Forbes. Lino A. Jr.’s brother Joey owns the CF Montreal soccer team. I have been corresponding with Giordano for two years, dating back to the time the Montreal Canadiens drafted controversial defenceman Logan Mailloux. I finally got to meet him at the Quartexx headquarters in Town of Mount Royal and he is wise beyond his 27 years. Please read my complete profile on him in the FYI section of our website.
KID MERCURY: I vividly remember going to see the Montreal Canadiens play at the old Forum in the ‘70s and ‘80s, sitting in the first row of the white section. In the standing room section there was a fellow outfitted in full Habs gear, blasting a trumpet and calling himself “Kid Mercury.” It was only recently that I learned Kid grew up in Côte Saint-Luc and has resided in Beaconsfield for the past 30 years. The Kid is back in the spotlight with his new children’s book Stories For Souls of All Ages, An A-Z Spiritual Journey. It was formally launched recently at Studio 77 in Pointe Claire Village where he signed copies, met the public and engaged some live musicians. Once again please see our FYI section for my full profile.
ICY HOT: Montreal’s Icy Hot has signed a three-year partnership with KidSport Canada with the goal of providing more Canadian kids with access to organized sport. Over the next three years, Icy Hot will donate $500,000 to KidSport to support their mission of providing kids with the means to join registered sports, through funding for registration and equipment. With one in three Canadian children not being able to access sports because of financial constraints, KidSport is making the dreams of many children come true. Locally, a Quebec board of directors is in the process of being established as CEO Greg Ingall told me over a Zoom call recently.
COHEN CHATTER: Canadiens stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caulfield have been granted membership at the prestigious Royal Montreal Golf Club in {span}Île Bizard,{/span} the site of the President’s Cup tournament in 2024….TimeOut Magazine recently ranked the best hot dogs in Montreal, with Chez Tousignant coming in first. Located in Little Italy, this is a snack bar reimagined by some of Montreal’s greatest restaurateurs, Stefano Faita and Michel Forgione. Also making the list was Lester’s Deli in Outremont, Decarie Hot Dog, the Montreal Pool Room, Orange Julep and Greenspot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.