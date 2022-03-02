It was great to see CBC Montreal news reporter Antoni Nerestant reporting from the Winter Olympics in China. He was first approached in October and his bilingualism played an important role in the assignment How were the COVID protocols? “The testing was daily,” he shared with me. “You go down to the lobby and do a COVID test. They scanned your accreditation card and took a throat sample. And when you left the hotel to go work, you had to scan your accreditation card and the machine would confirm that you had indeed done that day’s test. Otherwise it would prompt you to get tested in order to be allowed to leave. The tests were quick and never any long lineups. They just felt normal after a few days. Part of the breakfast routine. It was a memorable and eye-opening experience. My producer Vanessa Paquette and Harold Dupuis, the magician behind the camera taking part in his 20th games I think helped put an Olympic rookie at ease.” A shout out also goes to CTV’s Vanessa Lee for a top-notch job at the Games.
SOPHIE GRÉGOIRE ON MENTAL HEALTH: I first met Sophie Grégoire 18 years ago when she was a reporter for CTV’s eTalk and she came to a school in St. Laurent upon my request to talk to students about eating disorders. She was not shy then, nor is she now, to share her own past struggles with bulimia. As the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the mom of three young children, Sophie has a lot on her plate already. These days she is focusing attention on discussing mental well-being with several personalities in a video series broadcast on ELLE Canada and ELLE Québec’s digital platforms. Sophie was kind enough to give some of her time to me last week for an interview on our Suburban On Air (my 90th episode) channel and you can see our chat directly on our website., Last month Sophie was named a National Volunteer for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).
MARC MESSIER THE LEGEND: As I writer I have a bucket list of actors and actresses I want to interview. Way back in 1986, so 36 years ago, I got hooked on a television show called Lance et Compte. It focused on a fictitious NHL franchise called Les Nationals de Québec, modelled around the Quebec Nordiques. There were many incarnations, including a feature film, until the series wrapped up in 2015. Marc Messier portrayed Marc Gagnon, the team captain who retires after the first season and turns to coaching. Messier has been a Quebec television comedy icon now for 50 years. He embarked upon a one-man show tour of the province before the pandemic. And now it is back on from March 15 until November 22. “It is a lot of work, but I like it,” he says. “Basically it is me on stage talking to my ego as I visit my professional life.” Ticket information for Messier’s show can be obtained at https://www.marcmessier.ca.
COHEN CHATTER: Twenty-two year old Tommy Pelletier, by day a server at Eggspectation at Ruby Foo’s on Decarie, is also a standup comic with upcoming shows March 14 and 28 and April 11 and 25 at Aux Vieux St-Hubert…Down in Phoenix, former Montrealer Jeffrey Copoloff is a top podiatrist who is very proud these days of his 24 year old daughter Chloe. She co- wrote the latest song released by performer Salem Ilese …One of the cast members of the Broadway tour of Cats, playing at the Place des Arts through Sunday, is Burlington, Vermont native Elana Valastro. She first came to the PDA with her family as a young child to see Mamma Mia. “Now it has all come full circle for me,” she said. See my blog for more.
