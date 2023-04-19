It is my opinion that we will never see a Major League Baseball team in Montreal again. But thanks to the efforts of Perry Gee in particular and his Expos Fest organization, nostalgia from our former squad remains omnipresent. This coming Saturday in Laval, Perry will present his annual gala - sold out for months - featuring a cast of former Expos legends all to raise important dollars for the Kat D DIPG Foundation and the Montreal Children’s Hospital. It is in the memory of Perry’s late niece Catherine “Kat” Demes, who at such a young age lost her battle with Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable tumour.
Thanks to Perry I got to experience a couple of lengthy conversations with former pitcher and team executive Bill Stoneman and the man with the canon of an arm, all-star right fielder Ellis Valentine. You can see the full Stoneman video interview on our website.
Valentine talked about how much he enjoyed living in Côte Saint-Luc and Dorval during his Expos days, his appearance on the TV show Fantasy Island in his Montreal uniform (you can watch it on YouTube), bad blood between himself and ex-teammate Warren Cromartie (which still exists today), his battles with substance abuse and more. Now, at age 68, he resides in Texas and counsels people who need someone to pour their hearts out to. I felt very much like I was talking to a motivational speaker as he inspired me with his words. He noted that when a player has a drug problem these days, there is so much help available. “They did not know what to do in my day,” he said. “I was young and I made some stupid decisions. Whenever I come back to Montreal, the people there treat me so well. I am very grateful.”
Stoneman, best remembered for tossing two no-hitters as an Expos, told me a remarkable story of how he met his French Canadian wife. You will have to watch the video to find out more.
REEFER MADNESS: Following their META-nominated production, Next to Normal, award-winning independent Montreal theatre company, Contact Theatre, is back with Reefer Madness, a satirical musical that parodies the 1930s propaganda film of the same title. It will run from April 20 to 28 at MainLine Theatre. Casey Marie Ecker and Cathal Rynne take on the lead roles as Mary Lane and Jimmy, the young ingénue couple who get lured into a life of depravity that ends unexpectedly. Also look out West Islanders Joel Bernstein as Jack and Erin Yardley Jones as Sally. Ally Brumer is the producer. See my detailed story in the FYI section of our website.
COHEN CHATTER: Lydia Lukidis will launch her new children’s STEM (Science, Technology, English and Math) picture book on Sat. April 29 (11 am) at Babar Books in Pointe Claire. Parents are encouraged to bring their kids aged 4 to 12 for a reading and an array of fun activities. Reserve at info@lydialukidis.com . DEEP, DEEP, DOWN: The Secret Underwater Poetry of the Mariana Trench is the title of the book… The challenges and status of health care for seniors is the focus of this year’s edition of the Victor and Sheila Goldbloom Family Forum, hosted by Temple Emanu-El Beth Sholom in Westmount. Award-winning author and journalist on health André Picard is the keynote speaker this Sun. April 23 . The event’s keynote presentation will be followed by a panel discussion with Dr. Elise Levinoff of the Division of Geriatric Medicine of the Jewish General Hospital and Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, McGill University, Liv Mendelsohn, Executive Director, Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence, and Aaron Derfel, the Montreal Gazette’s medical reporter and Journalism professor at Concordia University.
Something to share? Email mcohen@ thesuburban.com, follow me on Twitter @mikecohencsl and on our blog section at www.thesuburban.com
