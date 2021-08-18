When Canadiens goalie Carey Price travelled to New York City last month to undergo knee surgery, the club announced that he has was operated on by Dr. Robert Marx.
Dr. Marx is an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Weill Medical College of Cornell University. He is Vice Chair of Orthopedic Surgery for faculty development at HSS. Oh yes and he grew up in Montreal West. His dad was the late Herbert Marx, a former Quebec Justice Minister and Liberal MNA for D’Arcy McGee.
I reached out to Dr. Marx to congratulate him on his success. It has been many years since I last saw him. For professional reasons, he was understandably not able to talk about the Price surgery or the care of other professional athletes he has treated. Dr. Marx has extensive experience in knee and shoulder surgery, with particular interest in ACL surgery, complex knee ligament reconstruction, and knee replacement. He is the Head Consulting Orthopedic Surgeon for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and a Team Physician for the New York Rangers
Dr. Marx received his MD from McGill University, his MSc in Clinical Epidemiology from the University of Toronto, and his BSc in Biology from the Université de Montréal. He completed his post-graduate training in Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Toronto and completed a fellowship in sports medicine at Hospital for Special Surgery, focusing on knee and shoulder surgery.
Bravo!
SUGAR SUGAR: A few weeks ago we told you about teen singing sensation Jordyn Sugar from Dollard des Ormeaux and her breakout new single “Leaves Me.” A pretty catchy video has been released. It was recorded in a large home in Chateauguay. You can see the link on the video section of our website.
LAUGHS FOR ON OUR OWN: The 10th Anniversary Edition of Joey Elias and the Comedy All Stars, benefitting On Our Own (O3), will take place on Aug. 25 at Montreal’s newest venue, Jardin Royalmount. Montreal comedy legend Joey Elias has rallied a stellar line-up of comics, all donating their time and talent, ensuring 100 percent of the funds raised go to support O3’s programs that provide solid education, strong parenting skills and mental health support for young, underserved Montreal families. Joey and O3 Director Ushana Houston joined me for a Suburban On Air Segment Info: https://joeyeliasandcomedyallstars2021.splashthat.com
RED CARPET: The Fantastia Film Festival presented something unfamliar in COVID-19 times last week – a red carpet presentation for the world premiere of the locally-produced horror film Brain Freeze at the Cinéma Imperial on Bleury. Walking the carpet were film stars and producers Barbara Shrier, Julien Knafo, Iani Bédard, Roy Dupuis, Marianne Fortier, Claudia Ferri, Mahée Paiement, Simon Olivier Fecteau, Jean-Pierre Bergeron, Marie-Lyne Joncas and Nathalie Coupal. The premises goes like this: At the beginning of winter, in a posh enclave where leisure and money know no bounds, a golf club gives a contract to an unethical multinational to genetically modify its turf in order to stay open all year long. The water on Peacock Island becomes contaminated with a “revolutionary” fertilizer that melts the snow, but turns its inhabitants into mutants. The film will be released in theatres on October 29, 2021.
VILLENEUVE MOVIE: Christal Films Productions has begun the process of preparing for a film project on the life of Formula 1 driver Gilles Villeneuve. The script was written by Daniel Roby and Guillaume Lonergan and the feature film will be directed by Roby. Shooting is expected to start next summer and continue into the winter of 2023. The casting process will begin very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.