Dave Kaufman, my favorite pinch hitting host at CJAD and now broadcasting some national shows for the Bell Media Network, is also the host of a fabulous podcast for McGill's Business School now. It is called Delve’s The “New Normal” podcast series and you can listen to it at.
“I am really enjoying this opportunity,” Dave told me.
The second season launch featured Professor Jean-Nicolas Reyt from the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University to discuss why businesses should embrace a hybrid work method, why the future of workspaces needs to change from the status quo, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has forced management to change in order to adapt to a new reality. Last week episode two focused on Professor Dror Etzion discussing the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the global fight for climate sustainability.
Dave is a terrific radio voice. You will hear him next weekend on CJAD’s municipal election coverage. As for the podcasting, he is available to anyone reading this column who might want to start one for themselves or their company.
UNE RÉVISION: Every year at this time I get set to watch a series of French films as part of CINEMANIA. It features top of the line French films with English sub-titles. Last year’s program was completely online. This year a hybrid edition is being offered, with in-cinema presentations having started last night and continuing through to Nov. 14 while the online offerings will continue until Nov. 21
Last week I got a sneak preview of a fabulous film called Une Révision. Starring Patrice Robitaille, Nour Belkhiria, Rose-Marie Perreault and Anne-Élisabeth Bossé, the film tells the story of Étienne (Robitaille), a passionate CEGEP teacher at the fictious Collége Lafontaine, who preaches questioning to his students. Nacira (Belkhiria) decides to take him at his word. What follows is a rather nasty confrontation between teacher and student. Étienne’s life spirals out of control, from problems with his girlfriend – also a teacher- and an embarrassing encounter which ends up online and goes viral. One of the co-stars is Pierre Curzi, the controversial former PQ MNA. I had a Zoom interview lined up with him, but he did not show up. Une Révision became the first Québec film to open up CINEMANIA last night and can be seen in theatres across Quebec as of Nov. 4.,
JACLYN FISHER SYMPOSIUM: Back for its third year, the Jaclyn Fisher Education Symposium takes place every Sunday virtually at noon (ET) from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5. If you’re a teenager affected by inflammatory bowel disease, you don’t want to miss the opportunity to learn ways to manage and enjoy life with a chronic disease Each session will feature sessions from people living with Crohn's or colitis and healthcare professionals providing a mix of perspectives to help inform your day-to-day care and lifestyle. Jaclyn passed away six years ago at the age of 26 from cancer, after battling Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) since the age of 10. She grew up in Dollard des Ormeaux. Register at www.crohnsandcolitis.ca/jaclyn-fisher.
COHEN CHATTER: The Jazzlab Orchestra, formed here in 2004, has released seven albums and given more than 300 concerts across North America and Europe. They will appear at Salle Alphonse Desjardins in Repentigny Nov. 8 to 10 and the Gesu downtown Nov. 13… Battle of Wits, a monthly comedy program featuring Montreal’s best comedians facing off in five rounds of hilarious games, will have a live second anniversary show Nov. 11 at The Diving Bell Social Club in The Plateau. Tickets are available via evenbrite. It will feature comedians Tranna Wintou and Paul Baluyot competing against up and coming drag queen Pam Demic in hilarious and ridiculous games. Just for Laughs vet Elspeth Wright hosts.
