Veteran journalist and longtime CTV Montreal News Director Jed Kahane has landed a new position as manager of media relations for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Cooperation. Let me say that Kahane and I go back decades and you won’t find a better man in the business. With all of the hats I wear, the two of us were in frequent touch.
Kahane spent 33 years working as a journalist and news director, first as a reporter for CBC News and bureau chief for CTV National News, then for the past 15 years as news director at CTV Montreal. Last June, Bell Media cut his position in yet another round of budgetary restraint, just a couple of weeks before Lisa LaFlamme was let go as the network’s chief news anchor. Kahane and LaFlamme go back a long way, having worked together covering countless big stories, including the September 11 terror attacks and Hurricane Katrina. Kahane is widely respected in journalistic circles for his leadership and editorial knowledge, and his sudden departure shocked the newsroom. In his new position at CMHC, Kahane is leading the Crown Corporation’s media relations team at a time when the housing crisis is front and center on the national agenda. CTV’s loss is CMHC’s gain.
CLAUDE RAYMOND: Quebec sports fans remember Claude Raymond as a commentator for Expos games on television and radio, a role he played for nearly 30 years. But it is his career as a relief pitcher for 17 years in professional baseball leagues (including 12 in the majors) that history will remember him for. How did a young unilingual French-speaking Quebecer from a small town on the South Shore of Montreal manage to make it this long among the best baseball players in the three Americas? Please read my complete review and interview with Claude in our latest FYI Magazine at www.thesuburban.com.
ST. MARY’S GALA: The St. Mary’s Ball celebrated a milestone 85th anniversary recently by raising an outstanding $1,408,250 for family medicine! In time-honoured tradition, the community of devoted supporters were exceptionally happy to finally come together in person in the elegant surroundings of Windsor Station’s Salle Des Pas Perdus. It was a true celebration where guests dined and danced the night away. Read about that and more in my Society column in FYI.
DROUIN’S HIGHS AND LOWS: Jonathan Drouin of the Habs may be an injury prone disappointment on the ice for the team, but his philanthropic efforts for the Fondation du Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) must be commended. When he arrived with the Habs in 2017 via a trade with Tampa Bay, he pledged to make personal donations of $500,000 over a 10-year period. As of last March he had already reached $300,000. He is making more than $5 million a season. His contract ends in June and he will definitely not be re-signed.
THE SPENCER SISTERS: Have you started to watch the new CTV original The Spencer Sisters, starring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber? Please check out my On Air interview with the wonderful Farber on our website. She tells some great Drake stories from their days on DeGrassi The Next Generation.
BEST OF MONTREAL AND LA CAGE: I continue to sift through The Best of Montreal Magazine, published by The Suburban and accessible online. It is a handy guide for readers to find out where to get the best of everything. This week I share with you my thoughts on the best sports bar and brasserie categories, won by La Cage Brasserie Sportive. While there are multiple locations across the province, “bar” none the best is on Decarie where manager Emile Haykal gets an A plus for customer service.
