Bob Benedetti, the former CTV reporter and one-term mayor of Beaconsfield, is sharing information on his recent battle with cancer.
“Five years ago I was diagnosed with a stage two rectal cancer,” he explains. “The only treatment, I was told, was a short period of external beam radiation and chemo followed by surgery. Because of the location of the tumour, surgery would result in a permanent colostomy. I was not enthused about living out the rest of my life with a bag and all that entails so I sought a second opinion and did some research all of which led me to Dr. Te Vuong, a radiation oncologist at the Jewish General Hospital. She was starting on a trial of a non-surgical treatment for ultra-low rectal cancers like mine. It worked for me and I have been cancer free for almost five years and enjoying pretty normal bowel function.”
Dr. Vuong’s group has published a web page (https://emiartherapy.com) outlining this treatment in the hope that more patients can learn about this option. Benedetti also provided a testimonial.
DEATH OF A SUPER MODEL: Marie-Josée Saint-Antoine, a supermodel from Montreal living in New York City, was stabbed to death on June 18, 1982 in her Manhattan apartment. The New York City Police Department had little to no clues surrounding the case, but one suspect did stand out: Alain Montpetit, a major television star in Quebec. Forty years later, a team investigates the case in an attempt to understand what happened to her. The three-part docuseries has dropped on Crave TV.
FRANK ON AIR: Former CTV and CBC weatherman Frank Cavallaro has headed to Florida for the winter. While he’d love to resurface on local TV or radio, he is broadcasting remotely on Saturdays from Noon to 3 pm on CJMQ 88.9FM in Sherbrooke. “It’s fun and it’s keeping me sharp.,” he says. “ I’m playing music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Nice to be a DJ again.”
GUIDO’s RETURN ON HOLD: St. Laurent native Guido Cocomello, now a resident of Orange County, California, was to be on stage at the Leonardo Da Vinci Centre in St. Leonard on Jan. 15 with his hugely popular one-man show called So I Married A Mangiacake. It is directed by Tony Calabretta, produced by VMG Entertainment (Ralph Buttino) and Amor Fati Entertainment (Cocomello & Salvatore Ciolfi). Through memories, family footage, and music, Guido comedically explores how meeting his wife (Mangiacake) and his father’s death influenced his life. Guido now headlines comedy clubs across Canada and appears in some movies and TV shows. He will have a small role in the upcoming Amazon Prime original, Being The Ricardos with Nicole Kidman. Due to COVID it has been postponed. “Our intentions are to tour it around North America,” he told me.
SCOTLAND’S MONTREAL BAGELS: Native Montrealer Larah Bross, founder of “Bross Bagels,” was recently profiled at The Arcadia Online in Edinburgh, Scotland. The story notes that she has now embraced her unofficial title as “The Bagel Lady” or even to some, “Queen of the Bagel” because of her business. “Each bagel is created entirely by hand, rolled, probed, lovingly massaged into the savoury treats that we are starting to realize are utterly essential to our daily diet,” noted writer Lawrence Head. Having started with one venue she now has five, with another one on the way. Lara’s mom is a former Suburban sales rep.
ON OUR WEBSITE: Please see my video interview with wrestling legend Jacques Rougeau and my blog on the Howard Stern’s Show’s Sirius XM Canada end-of-year programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.