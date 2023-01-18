REPLAY is considered Canada’s most authentic and popular tribute to the Fab Four. With Liverpudlian accents, unscripted banter, authentic costumes and instruments, you will feel you are watching Paul, John, George and Ringo portrayed respectively by group manager John Oriettas, Ricardo Branchini, Jean-Francois Cyr and Ted Doyle. Their shows feature 34 songs from The Cavern to Abbey Road. This Friday night, Jan. 20, they will be at The Wheel Club on Cavendish in NDG. “It will be our first appearance there with The Beatles show and we hope to make it a fun and successful evening for all,” says West Island resident Oriettas. “When I thought of the Wheel Club, I saw Hillbilly music and Chuck Wagon wheels! But the new Wheel Club has gone through a total revamp and overhaul with a better bar selection of amazing cocktails, a bigger and reasonably priced food menu, a bigger stage, better lighting and sound. We’re all for keeping as many of these venues alive after that big hit the industry took during COVID.” Go to Eventbrite for more.
KETTLEMANS INTERNATIONAL: Bagel-lovers like me are no doubt rejoicing that Kettlemans has finally arrived in Montreal, across from the Bell Centre. I first became enamoured with the franchise in Ottawa last year. When I dropped by last week I met the two kitchen leaders: Ziad Zeidan is from Lebanon and most recently ran a Coca Cola plant in Angola, South Africa; Azhara Munoz is from Madrid and worked in the health sector before coming to Canada six years ago and turning to the culinary scene. Owner Craig Buckley, a native Montrealer who started Kettlemans in Ottawa 30 years ago, confided to me that the next local location will be in Dollard des Ormeaux.
JEOPARDY CHAMPION: Amy Schneider enjoyed a 40-game winning streak during her time on the popular Jeopardy game show. Since then, she has gone on to become a prominent spokesperson for the trans community, which has included numerous speaking engagements around the US, and a visit to the White House in support of Trans Visibility Day. The Cummings Centre will present a live virtual talk with her on Monday Jan. 23 (7 pm). It is free and online. Register: cummingscentre.org/social-action-event.
ZENSA FILM FESTIVAL: If you missed the fifth annual Zensa Media International Film Festival, which took place Dec. 27 to 29, it is still available on demand until Jan. 30. A portion of ticket sales will go to the charitable organization of the late Habs legend “Guy Lafleur Foundation,” which supports families affected by cancer. The Artist/Media Personality of the Year Award is the one and only Cousin Vinny Barrucco from Virgin Radio for Excellence in Broadcasting and Content Creation. Hosted by broadcaster Kanwalpreet Kaur and singer Jason Valentino, I caught the exceptional Jimmy Chan film Saving Chinatown Part 2: Our Heritage, Our Legend as well as some documentaries. Info: https://filmfreeway.com/ZensaMediaInternationalFilmFestival.
BROADCAST BEAT: Jeremy White has left The Beat 92.5 FM, where he was a staple on the evening shift for the last decade. He can still be heard on air in Toronto, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto area every night from 7pm on Energy 95.3 FM….Olivia O’Malley is the newest reporter to join CTV Montreal, after four years at Global Montreal. She succeeds Touria Izri, who ironically moved to Global TV National out of Ottawa...Bravo to CTV’s Kelly Greig, who is now doing double duty on Canadiens’ TSN broadcasts doing intermission interviews. Something to share? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com, follow me on Twitter @mikecohencsl and on our blog section at www.thesuburban.com
