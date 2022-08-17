I first interviewed Beaconsfield’s Ryan Grainger eight years ago when he was getting into his car and heading to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a professional dancer. While we have spoken in the interim, it is nice to report how well he has done during that time. We connected recently via Zoom. The 29 year old was relaxing in his hotel during a rare break from his present-day role as choreographer and dancer for the North American edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour, which comes to Montreal and Place des Arts Aug. 22 and 23.
“I’ve worked with the Drag Race for three years now and travelled the world,” Ryan shared with me. “I choreograph and dance – not in drag – and having the opportunity to come back to my hometown is so exciting!”
Currently signed to McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA), Ryan has over a decade of professional experience, working regularly with many of the industry’s top choreographers, international artists and world renowned productions. One of Ryan’s mentors is Jamal Sims, among today’s most sought after choreographer/directors in the industry. Just before the pandemic hit, Sims asked him to assist at the Las Vegas residency of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. Soon after, COVID-19 shut things down. When the show resumed, Sims tapped Ryan to step in as assistant choreographer. Ryan travelled to 14 countries as part of a European tour, coordinated the Canadian tour of Canada’s Drag race season two and now the North American tour.
CATCHING UP WITH JAKE EPSTEIN: I first interviewed actor Jake Epstein nearly two decades ago when he was starring in the hit TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation. We got to meet in person when he moved to Montreal for a few years to study at the National Theatre School. At 35, his career is red hot. He just appeared as Alphonso Hargreaves in The Umbrella Academy, starred in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and Carole King The Musical on Broadway, and got a pretty neat gig on the show Suits. He is also pals with rapper Drake, who co-starred with him on Degrassi. Please see my video interview with him on our Suburban On Air Channel at Cohen in the City. Jake shares some most interesting stories.
COHEN CHATTER: Billy Bob Productions will present a belated 20th anniversary celebration for TSN 690 Radio on Thursday evening September 8 at the Fairmount Theatre at 5240 Parc Avenue. Current and former show hosts, broadcast teams, anchors, reporters, insiders, sports legends and other special guests will be on hand. Proceeds will go to ALS Quebec in memory of Dean Stock. Info: www.teamstock.ca.... On the eve of Quebec elections on October 1, Les Films Opale have well-timed the release of their new film Arlette. I got an advance copy to review and I thoroughly enjoyed it. In fact, I think it might even inspire our political leaders as they fill out their candidacy lists for the fall vote. Arlette’s Montreal premiere took place July 28 at the Outremont Theatre in the presence of the cast, crew and many celebrities. Please see my interview with star Maripier Morin on my blog. Ditto for my retrospective of TSN 690….Hats off to our colleague Dan Laxer, who did a great job filling for Elias Makos last week on CJAD. Dan has also been guest hosting weekends recently while also covering the West Island for our paper…It is also great to hear Tom Whelan on mainstream radio again, reading the news with great style on CJAD…Vinny Barrucco and Shannon King deserve an award for their video tribute to Olivia Newton John, only one day after the iconic singer’s death. Vinny was Danny (John Travolta) and Shannon, Sandy (Olivia), attire and all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.