At a time when the Quebec’s government’s Bill 96 poses one of the greatest challenges ever towards anglophones in this province, it is important to highlight the work that organizations like YES Employment +Entrepreneurship play. For one thing they develop innovative programs and support that are unique in addressing the economic challenges facing English-speaking Quebecers. .
The ELLEvate Women Entrepreneurs Pre-Accelerator is a YES program that recently recognized 10 high-potential women from all sectors with a feasible idea or product who have what it takes to grow their business. Beaconsfield Chef Taylor Pogue is on that list. The 26 year old founder of Buttery Foods, a ready-made-meal company that gives families their time back, took home $10,000 in funding as did the other nine winners. “This was awesome,” she told me. “Besides the incredible funding, they placed us with mentors. I feel beyond lucky.”
Taylor says her passion for cooking started at a young age, and after several years in the corporate world, she left her job to pursue her lifelong dream of attending the top culinary school in the world; Le Cordon Bleu in London. Upon her return she wanted to experience what she loved as a child – providing meals for her family and friends so they could focus on their careers, families and goals. Working out of a ghost kitchen in St. Henri she has even come up with healthy tricks for parents such as preparing mac and cheese with cauliflower and making a veggie meatloaf .
HOCKEY 9-1-1: The Montreal General Hospital Foundation’s signature event, Hockey 911, celebrating the 100-year relationship between the Montreal Canadiens and the MGH’s emergency and trauma teams, took place last week. After a very successful “rookie” season in 2019 held at the Bell Centre, the event switched to an online format due to the pandemic and that was again the case this year. Masterfully emceed by entertainer Gregory Charles, the event raised more than $250,000 and featured guests Carey Price, Paul Byron, Mario Lemieux and Marc Bergevin. I must say this format works very well and I especially enjoyed the chat section from the “fans.” Bergevin and Lemieux both grew up in the Sud Ouest and played together in Pittsburgh. Lemieux battled serious back injuries and cancer during his career. Price and Byron had off-season surgeries. Byron confessed that last season his hip hurt so badly, he remembers coming off the ice in a game versus Calgary in tears. It was only because of an injection before the playoffs that enabled him to carry on. Price was his usual calm, cool and collective and he said that injuries “are the price you pay for the life you love!”
ICRM GOLF: The Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM) held its 19th annual Golf Tournament-Parcours Santé recently at the Summerlea Golf Club in Vaudreuil-Dorion, under the honorary presidency of Eric Léveille, General Manager of Nedco Quebec. With the participation of 140 golfers, $150,000 was raised to support the acquisition of cutting-edge research equipment for the Institute’s researchers. Former Canadiens forward Yvon Lambert was one of the auctioneers.
COHEN CHATTER: We’re All In This Together, a web series and community collaboration between ELAN and Seniors Action Quebec, continues its mission to connect with and inspire isolated, English speaking seniors across Quebec during the pandemic. Stay tuned to upcoming episodes Oct. 8 on making homemade tomato sauce and The finale on Oct. 22 with a variety of performing artists. You can see all of the wonderful episodes thus far at
