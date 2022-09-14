Montrealers continue to step up for Ukraine and local artist Kevin Jenne is no exception. Last May he contacted Earl Pinchuk and Gary Blair from the Art for Healing Foundation, which over the past two decades has installed over 13,500 works of art in 90 healthcare institutions across Canada and even in Paris, France.
Jenne was so upset about the Russian-triggered war that he created a painting, along with some text, that he hoped would inspire Ukrainians and anyone for that matter. While Pinchuk was able to find a Ukrainian long term care facility that would house the painting, some well connected Ukrainian Montrealers stepped in and recommended a venue more accessible to the public. That turned out to be the Caisse Desjardins Ukrainienne de Montréal in Rosemont. The branch manager and tellers are all of Ukrainian descent and speak Ukrainian. This is the bank where Ukrainian refugees have been going to open their first Canadian bank account. “The perfect spot,” agreed Pinchuk. The painting was installed last week, a few days before the 23rd annual Montreal Ukrainian Festival at Parc Maisonneuve. As for Jenne, he explains that his “Painting of Peace” has a message that hope is possible during difficult times.
TEAM FRANK AFRICA: NDG resident Kimmy Chedel, whose husband Frank perished in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago, continues to honour his memory via Team Frank Africa. This registered Canadian charity is now building its sixth pre-school in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa. On Sunday Sept. 18 (11:30 am to 2:30 pm) there will be family BBQ fundraiser outdoors at Terrasse St. Ambroise in St Henri to help the cause. Info: teamfrankafrica.org or teamfrankafrica@gmail.com
THE ATOMIC BOMB: Hampstead resident Samuel S. Kloda might be among this province’s foremost experts on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin might resort to using nuclear weapons against Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Russia reportedly has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, with a total of 5,977, including a sizable number that are now considered old or obsolete. Of those not considered old or obsolete, a CBC story stated that approximately 1,200 weapons are permanently attached to fleets of strategic bombers and nuclear submarines, most of which can be deployed or launched within minutes of receiving an order. In his fascinating new book The Atomic Bomb in Images and Documents: The Manhattan Project and the Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Kloda chronicles the dawn of the atomic age and sets the record straight on one of the greatest scientific advancements of all time. On Sept. 24 Sam will be doing a private book signing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, in Dayton, Ohio.
COHEN CHATTER: Please see a very special Suburban On Air on our website for my interview with the legendary Frankie Valli. The 88-year-old icon will be on stage at Place des Arts Sept. 29 with the Four Seasons. This audio interview, accompanied by videos and expertly edited by our own Jesse Ostroff, is complete with some great answers to questions I always wanted to ask this Jersey Boy… Author and life coach Erica Diamond, joined by Laura Casella from Global News Morning, will have a book signing event this Saturday Sept. 17 (2 pm) at Indigo Place Montreal Trust for her new publication List Your Goals Journal… When I visited The Hilton Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, just across the river from the Canadian capital of Ottawa, I was literally dazzled by the four blown glass chandeliers created by Montreal artist Dale Chihuly, as well as the six islands of red flowers spread out on the wall at the back of the reception.
