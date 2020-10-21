Due to the recent COVID-19 protocols, the Autism Speaks Canada Walk on Wheels Car Parade, originally scheduled to take place this Sun. Oct. 25 in Pointe Claire, is going virtual. To participate you can walk around the block, in your own backyard, decorate your car before a quick grocery run or dress up in team colours for the day!
Autism Speaks Canada is not new to this. In June, they converted their annual Dog Walk to a virtual edition and it was a success. Earlier in 2020, Samsung Canada and Autism Speaks Canada donated 1,000 tablets to help ease everyday challenges exacerbated by COVID-19 for individuals on the spectrum and their families. Applications for more tablets concludes on Oct. 27 at www.autismspeaks.ca.
Lindsay Whitmore is this year’s event ambassador. The 22 year old loves to draw, snowboard, play guitar, and do karate with friends. Since finishing high school last year, finding a job has been a struggle. “My dream is to move to Hollywood and make movies on my adventure stories,” he says. “It’s important to include people with special needs in the workplace!”
Lindsay has a lot of support from family, notably his older sister Kate. She works for the West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped (WIAIH). “Lindsay is very aware of the implications of COVID on this year’s walk,” she says “As disappointed as he is not to get together, he is very excited to see everyone’s pictures and videos of their own festivities on social media.”
THE STORY OF SHALVA: The Adath in Hampstead will feature a very intriguing free virtual event this Sunday, Oct. 25 with Kalman Samuels. He is the founder of Shalva,the Israel Association for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities. Its launch was inspired by his son Yossi, whom at the age of 11 months old was injured by a faulty DPT vaccination against three infectious diseases in humans ( diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus) and was rendered blind, deaf and acutely hyperactive. After seven years with no communication, Yossi’s special education teacher achieved a breakthrough by relaying sign language into the palm of his hand . I was so taken by this story that I found a documentary about Yossi and his family online. It is a most remarkable story. Info: https://adath.crowdchange.ca/1097
END OF DRIVE-IN SEASON: As the entire world came to a halt last spring Lorne Levitt of Total Events and his C3 Events colleague Adam Bultz approached Andrew Lufty, the head of the massive future Royalmount development project, about using the premises off the Decarie Expressway to install a pop up Drive-in Theatre. It was a hit from day one. The complex will remain in operation until an Oct. 31 Halloween blow out evening. See my blog for more.
BROADCAST BOW: Douglas Gelevan of CBC anchors the only sportscast on Montreal television and this man covers all of the bases, from pro sports to the amateur scene. He is always open to going on site to cover a school event or an interesting fundraiser and when the Habs, Impact or Alouettes are at home he is the only guy in town who will go live on the 11 pm news with a firsthand report!
COHEN CHATTER: Please see my SJN column and Suburban On Air for my exclusive interview with the director and co-creator of the Apple TV + thriller Tehran…Montrealer Harley Finkelstein, whom I remember well as a deejay at local bar mitzvahs, has been promoted from chief operating officer to president of Ottawa software giant Shopify, which provides an online commerce platform for more than one million merchants globally.
