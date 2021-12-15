For prominent Quebec screenwriter, actor, director, and comedian Ken Scott, the inspiration behind his career in the business all began in the Ste. Rose district of Laval where he grew up.
Scott attended École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle and later CEGEP Montmorency.
“This is where I discovered improv and the arts,” he told me . “There were great teachers and we got used to performing in front of crowds of at least 500 people.”
I had the opportunity to interview Scott last week for the first time to talk about his new film called Au Revoir Le Bonheur, which I was fortunate to get an advance screener. You can see the trailer on our website.
Produced by Christian Larouche and written and directed by Scott, the film boasts an impressive cast including François Arnaud, Antoine Bertrand, Louis Morissette, Patrice Robitaille, Julie Le Breton, Charlotte Aubin, Elizabeth Duperré, Marilyse Bourke, Geneviève Boivin-Roussy and Pierre-Yves Cardinal. It is a comedy about four brothers who promise, at their father's funeral, to put their differences aside to pay their last respects. The four brothers, their wives and their many children, go to their summer home in the Magdalen Islands to say their last goodbyes and to spread the ashes of the man who was so important to each of them. When Nicolas, the youngest brother, loses the urn containing their father's ashes, the conflicts begin.
I must say I loved this movie. Scott said it was filmed in the fall of 2020 under strict COVID protocols. The Magdalen Islands proved to be a gorgeous backdrop. “It is funny,” Scott said. “We filmed 32 days on the Islands and eight in Montreal. Normally we’d just shoot exteriors in a place like the Islands and come back to Montreal for the interiors. Because of COVID, the Islands were ideal. We were fairly isolated and since nobody went home at the end of the day everyone really remained in character.”
The hub for the family was the giant home on the Islands. “This house is part of a metaphor for happiness,” said Scott, born to an English dad and francophone mom
Scott is best known as a member of the comedy group Les Bizarroïdes with Martin Petit, Stéphane E. Roy and Guy Lévesque, and as screenwriter of the films Seducing Doctor Lewis, The Little Book of Revenge (Guide de la petite vengeance), and Starbuck, as well as television series Le Plateau.
Distributed by Les Films Opale, Au Revoir Le Bonheur will be released on Dec. 17 across Quebec. Some theatres will have English sub-titles.
