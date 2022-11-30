If anglophones are going to see one French motion picture this year, let me recommend Au Nord D’Albany. For one thing most of the dialogue in the movie is in English. The storyline revolves around a single mother Annie (Céline Bonnier), who leaves Montreal in a hurry after her daughter’s altercation with a bully. After their car breaks down near a tiny village in the Adirondacks (thus the movie title), the family is stranded as they must wait a few days for the necessary parts to arrive at the garage and battle the language barrier. I loved the premise and you can read my full review on my blog about the recent Cinemania Festival. I had a chance to interview impeccably bilingual director Marianne Farley last week in advance of the full Dec. 2 theatrical release. She told me that she came up with the idea a few years ago when her car broke down on the way back home from New Jersey. A version with English sub-titles will be forthcoming, she says, so the film can be shown across Canada. And what about an Albany screening? “Good idea,” she replied.
PILLARS TRUST: Pillars Trust Fund Inc. is celebrating 50 years of helping the English community of Montreal. They will close the year out with a Christmas Concert at the former Grand Seminary Chapel on Sherbrooke St. West next Tuesday, Dec. 6. The performers come from a wide area of Montreal: McGill University - Newman Centre Choir, The Bernadette Short Irish Dancers, FACE School, Sacred Heart School and St. Ignatius of Loyola. Beneficiaries will be social action groups such as Nazareth House and Momentum (assisting single mothers with children). Tom Mulcair has joined Pillars as a patron. Ticket info: www.pillarstrust.org or giving@pillarstrust.org.
COTLER ON BIG SCREEN: I received an advance copy of First to stand – the cases and causes of Irwin Cotler, by Irene Lilienheim Angelico and Abbey Jack Neidik. This documentary will be released in Montreal at Cinéma du Musée on Saturday Dec.10 and Sunday Dec. 11, with special screenings followed by a Q&A period. Editor Beryl Wajsman will be on hand to report it all. The film will be introduced by human rights lawyer turned stand-up comedian Jess Salomon. After the screening there will be a discussion with Cotler, Shaparak Shajarizadeh, (sentenced to 20 years for waving her hijab on a stick in downtown Tehran and named one of the Most Influential Women in the World by the BBC), human rights activist Ensaf Haidar and the three filmmakers. Stay tuned for my video interview with Cotler on our website, coming later this week.
COHEN CHATTER: The People's Gospel Choir celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and they're back for a performance at Victoria Hall this Saturday, Dec. 3 (7:30 pm). This will be the ninth year that The Rotary Club of Westmount sponsors their holiday concert and, as always, proceeds are used to help the needy in our community… A new book about the NHL’s newest expansion franchise called Rising From the Deep, brilliantly written by Chomedey native Geoff Baker, traces the dynamic origins of the Seattle Kraken. I had a nice chat with Geoff and you can see my video interview with him on the Suburban On Air platform on our website… The all woman cast reading of the Yuletide action movie classic “Die Hard,” in benefit of the Canadian Women's Foundation, will be livestreaming on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter December 7 ( 8 pm). It is all the brainchild of Terence Bowman. See the event Facebook page “Die Hard: A Live Online Table Read” for all the direct links…Construction will soon begin on a new Walmart at Marché Central…Are you being mask shamed? It has been happening to me. See my blog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.