The City of Laval has a lot of good places to eat, but for Sainte-Dorothée resident and artist Andy Habib, nothing compares to the famous Orange Julep on Decarie Blvd.
Shaped like an orange dome, Montreal’s much-beloved, kitschy landmark has been captured by Habib, in a unique abstract painting, to be auctioned to raise much-needed funds for the Sun Youth Organization, during these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the 1950s, two of my favorite places to hang out were the offices of the Clark Street Sun newspaper, which later became Sun Youth, and the Orange Julep, which is still an iconic location today,” said Sun Youth Founder Sid Stevens.
Orange Julep, a cityscape abstract by Habib, captures the spirit of the infamous landmark structure, reminding the audience of a time of automobiles with fins, buildings with futuristic features and how the Orange Julep carved out its place in the pantheon of iconic Montreal destinations. This painting allows visitors to go back in time, reminding them how art evokes emotion and emotion is the key to experiencing art.
“I created this painting to salute the strength of Montreal’s frontline health care and essential providers, of which Sun Youth is part of, during this pandemic and as a tribute to all Montrealers living through difficult times,” Habib says. “It’s a familiar sight and a source of visual comfort.”
Would Habib like to see a Julep in Laval? “ No,” he responds, “the Julep is unique to Montreal and part of the fun is going to it.”
As for his personal favorite restaurant in Laval, it is a Thai spot called Le Basilic Vert.
You can bid on this painting and other auction items, give a cash donation and share this link on your social media using the hashtag, #charityauction #artforcharity #sunyouth #JeunesseAuSoleil.
Habib’s artwork can be found at http://www.kikisterlinggallery.com
Kiki Sterling Gallery is an online fine art gallery specializing in contemporary, abstract, figurative painting and marine art photography. It represents an international roster of artists working in a variety of media and a range of genres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.