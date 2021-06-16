Back in 1966, Christos Kalogrias came to Canada, leaving his native Greek village of Arahova. He was only 26 years of age and had some family here. His first job was in manufacturing, earning 95 cents an hour. In order to build some savings he relocated to Thompson, Manitoba to work in a nickel and mining company, returning to Montreal in 1971 with enough money to open his own restaurant on St. Viateur Street. This month Arahova Souvlaki is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
I spoke with Christos, his son George and one of two daughters, Tina, for my latest installment of Cohen in the City for our Suburban On Air Channel. You can view it on our website now.
There are now nine Arahova locations, with a 10th coming in the fall to Pointe Claire in the commercial plaza on Brunswick and Sources next to Les 3 Brasseurs. Laval’s Curé Labelle location also serves as the head office for the operation. Nearby, there is also the company plant, which produces fresh products each day for the restaurants and distribution at grocery stores. Most recently, Costco was added as a distributor.
While Christos is officially retired, he still comes to the Laval spot most days where he can be found in the kitchen making his own special Moussaka recipe. George, Tina and their other sister Bia work as a strong team in steering the company in the right direction. They have been around the restaurant scene since childhood. George is president/director of sales; Tina, vp of marketing and Bia, regional manager.
“We were born into it,” says George. “For us this is a lifestyle, not a job.”
The Kalogrias kids grew up in Chomedey and that is why most of the company’s action occurs there.
Pleased that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, business at the terrasses and dining rooms has been good. But George notes that take-out and delivery was strong during the pandemic and of course clients can always get their Arahova favorites at the grocery store.
Who does not love Arahova? Items like fried calamari, dip platters with pita, large Greek salads, assorted meat platters for two (which can easily feed four). There is also an assorted seafood platter available and so much more.
