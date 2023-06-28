Earlier this month, 21-year-old Joshua Cooney graduated from Summit School TECC Campus, which serves young adults with intellectual disabilities. His TECC program introduces students to the world of work while continuing their educational journey.
What makes Josh so special? He is reportedly the first-ever student in Summit School’s 50-year history to become a professional athlete – a wrestler under the name ”The Angelik” Josh Angel. In May 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he enrolled in a pro wrestling school for private and semi-private lessons at Torture Chamber, headed by Dru Onyx. In February 2022, he switched schools and began training under the guidance of Carl Leduc, son of the famous pro wrestler Paul Leduc. The following August he competed in his first pro match. When no follow ups were coming, under the guidance of his dad Ronald, he started his “one-card/ one-match” promotion when he first trademarked a new brand name: NAGP WRESTLING (NORTH AMERICAN GRAND PRIX). Then, he hired Stu Grayson of AEW (All Elite Wrestling) to fight him in Gatineau last May. He may have lost, but a career was born. He has several matches scheduled over the next few months and launched a YouTube channel to showcase his talents for promoters to watch him in action. He will be relocating to Calgary next year to further his pro wrestling dream at the Workforce Fitness Performance Centre.
Joshua is also a good basketball player, having helped the Summit team to win five championship titles. “Despite having ADHD, Joshua never gave up to chase his childhood dream,” says his dad.
WISTA AT THE PROM: Coming soon after Prom season and as Pride Month concludes, WISTA will present its next musical appropriately titled The Prom. Loosely based on the real story of the 2010 Itawamba County Agricultural High School prom controversy, The Prom delivers a positive message of resilience and allyship through upbeat choreography, cheeky dialogue, glitz, glamour, and satire galore. The show will run for six performances from June 30 to July 8 at the Casgrain Theatre at John Abbott College. See my blog for more.
KILLHORN’S REAL ESTATE: Beaconsfield native and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alexander Killorn is on the verge of purchasing four properties at the same address (720 rue Saint-Jacques), located between downtown and Old Montreal. Via his portfolio Akillorn17 Capital, he has invested $2.4 million. Could he be planning to sign with the Canadiens as a free agent this summer?
COHEN CHATTER: The online artistsinmontreal.com art gallery is holding its first in person exhibit, “Marvelous Montreal” to benefit Ste. Justine’s Hospital at Valmi Gallery on Can Horne, June 30 — July 5. There will be a vernissage on the afternoon of July 1. Participating artists are Carol Rabinovitch, Josette Wecsu, Sharron Gallagher, Annette Wolfstein-Joseph and Debbie Gencher…It was shocking to learn of the sudden passing last week of Mitchell Libenstein, who was best known for running the popular Mitchell’s Restaurant at the Snowdon YM-YWHA for years…The starting line is set for another adrenaline-pumping season of Canada’s most-watched summer series, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA. Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning July 4 . The Quebec reps are Deven Condo-Mitchell and Amanda Larocque from Gesgapegiag, one of two First Nations reserves on the south shore of the Gaspésie. The couple and adventure buddies are racing for their daughters and Indigenous youth across the country.
