Noted pediatrician Dr. Ben Burko and his wife Donna Litvack are members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum in Hollywood. The Hampsteaders were there on March 12, just in time to get decked out in their Sunday best and be part of the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. For $250 a ticket, Dr. Ben and Donna gained access to the David Geffen Theater to watch the Oscars livestream on ABC, gallery admission, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, a commemorative gift, red carpet photography, access to fun photo booths, a 15 percent discount at the Academy Museum Store, Museum Member priority check-in and seating. “For movie lovers, this was the best experience ever,” says Donna. “I had the time of my life; a dream come true. It was the craziest thing ever and so much emotion as the audience was filled with insiders who worked on all of the movies. And an Academy Awards party is the only place where there is no lineup at the buffet. I was well fed.”
YELLOW JACKETS: Did you catch the first season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets? Featuring an all-star female cast, it returns to Crave Friday, March 24. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, this is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Montreal actress Sophie Nélisse plays the prominent role of young Shauna and I spoke to her for Suburban On Air. Nélisse rose to fame for roles in Monsieur Lazhar and The Book Thief. On the latter, she told me how much she had to study the Holocaust and wondered why this is not a mandatory part of the curriculum in Quebec high schools. See our website for the interview.
CANADA’S GOT TALENT: Season 2 of Canada’s Got Talent, premiered on March 21 on Citytv, with Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus and Kardinal Offishall as judges. Stratus is a retired professional wrestler, former fitness model, fitness master, actress, and television personality from Canada. See my interview with her on Suburban On Air. In the first episode two Montreal acts (GBA, a circus act and novelty act Charles Philippe Laurin) and a pair from Laval (singer/musician Paola Troila and novelty act Genevieve Côte) performed. Côte is a 47-year-old single mom and a full-time performer. After quitting her job as a waitress to pursue her passion for entertainment 12 years ago, she is making a name for herself as a standup comic and impersonator. See my blog for more.
COHEN CHATTER: Cadillac Music will hit the stage at The Wheel Club on Cavendish in NDG Thursday night. The band has added some new hit songs from the 60s and 70s to their repertoire, so look for tunes from The Beatles, Billy Joel, The Four Tops, Neil Sedaka, Elvis and more … Former broadcaster Barry Morgan, now part of the communications department at the CIUSSS West Central, plays a news reporter in the Montreal filmed motion picture Scream VI. “It was a terrific experience and a lot of fun,” he told me. “I’ve worked in a few movies before, and it’s always incredible to see the number of people involved, from the entire crew to the cast. Everyone was so kind and helpful”… Steven Eisenberg, who was in the music industry for almost 40 years, is now singing a new tune with the team of Royal LePage Heritage (The Mellor Group) in Westmount. Last week he shared news that George Fourniotis has put his family’s historic Greene Avenue home up for sale for $1.8 million. It has been in the family for more than 50 years…Billy K’s Burgers will open its third location next week on Brunswick in Pointe Claire.
