Is there a better street for one-stop shopping than Boulevard Curé-Labelle in Chomedey?
As part of my duties for this column in the Laval edition of The Suburban, I try and make frequent visit to Quebec’s third largest city. I dearly miss visiting Place Bell to see the Laval Rocket play and Carrefour Laval, where I’d hang for others. Until I feel confident that COVID-19 is done, I am not doing a lot of shopping.
So on my last trip on a beautiful May day, I parked my car and went for a solid 30-minute walk. It would have been fun to try and count how many restaurants, body shops, garages, hairdressers, daycares, strip malls and other commerce there are. I even ducked down some side streets, envying residents who have so many options at their disposal.
I built up a good appetite and as I walked by the iconic Dic Ann’s and noticed a lineup out the door and happy diners seated on blankets on the grass near the parking lot, I realized there was no better option.
Dic Ann’s opened its first Quebec hamburger spot back in 1954. The Chomedey location on Curé Labelle made its debut in 1981. The story goes as follows. Dominic “Dick” Potenza was born in West Virginia and grew up in Utica, New York. He became well known in the Rochester - Buffalo area during the '40s as a head-waiter in the supper-club type restaurants of the era. It was at one of these supper-clubs that he met his future wife, jazz accordionist Ann Collecchia, who performed using the stage name of Ann Russell. Together, they envisioned a fast food restaurant that would serve an original style hamburger with their own special sauce. After much thought, this original style hamburger took the form of a toasted bun containing a thin patty that would cook quickly. After they modified and combined two recipes that they brought with them from Rochester, Dick and Ann developed their famous hot sauce.
In 1954, the couple moved to Montreal and opened the first Dic Ann’s, which was no more than a “hamburger shack” located on the corner of Cremazie and Papineau. There are now 12 locales, plus a food truck.
Cousins Delbina Potenza and Anthony Zammit, the third generation of the family business founded by their grandparents, now run the operation. Starting this month, fans of Dic Ann's restaurants will be able to buy their famous sauce in Metro grocery stores across Quebec to reproduce the taste of their favourite hamburger in the comfort of their own home. I took home a jar, warmed some sauce up and used it on my own burgers and wow, what a treat! The sauce has actually been sold at the cash at all Dic Ann’s locations since last December.
"We spent our evenings hand-filling the thousands of jars of sauce and putting the labels on ourselves," says Delbina Potenza. "It made for a nice exciting project for us during the pandemic."
My brother-in-law grew up in Chomedey and always returns to Dic Ann’s on visits back home. When he saw me order a burger with no Dic Ann’s sauce one time, he was upset! “That is sacrilegious,” laughed Anthony.
For Dic Ann’s, the pandemic did not really impact business badly. “We were built for take-out,” said Anthony. “Customers often eat in their car anyhow or bring orders back for their family.”
I can’t wait to decide where to dine on my next walk!
