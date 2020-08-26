Entrepreneur, business woman, and pet lover Hélène Rousse will be pitching her new invention, the Pethold, a hands-free grooming kit for pets, on CBC’s Dragons’ Den next week and to be aired at a later date “My cat Merlin was the inspiration,” she explains. “Whenever I had to cut his claws, give him medicine, brush his teeth or just trim his fur, it was always an adventure, and not always a fun one! So I designed the Pethold, a hands-free grooming stand made for pets weighing up to 10 kilos; ideal for dogs, cats and rabbits.” It also serves as a coffee table; perfect for holding snacks and meals while in front of the TV or reading, or as a laptop stand while the hammock holds your magazines and papers underneath. Rousse is calling out to Montrealers to help her raise the seed money on her Kickstarter campaign on social media and reach her goal of having 500 pieces ordered. Consumers will be able to purchase the Pethold at a discounted pre-launch price.
CUTLER THE AUTHOR: Joanne Cutler is a dynamic community volunteer, notably for B’nai Brith Canada, a musician and now an author with an adorable kids book called One Cabbage Lane. Over the years Joanne has written many songs — most of them for children. For 13 years she was a music educator, pre-school music specialist, and performed in a children’s entertainment duo at parties and school events. Her passion for music has nurtured and delighted thousands of children. However, this is her first children’s book. She has two grown sons who inspired her to write songs when they were babies. These days Joanne sings in a trio called Que Sera. They play for grownups and perform classic standards, Latin style, jazz, and soft rock. Her inspirations? Husband Merv Middling and pooch Maggie.
PARTNERSHIP CAMPAIGN: The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation raises funds through events, mailings and their Annual Partnership Program. Right now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation is hurting because it cannot host its major fundraising events. In my latest Suburban On Air segment, now on The Suburban website, I interview Foundation Director Heather Holmes and Co-Chair David Cescon, who talk about how they are adapting to the new normal and this Partnership Appreciation Campaign.
GETTING QUIZZICAL: At a time when the Montreal Children’s Hospital will experience a significant donation shortfall, directors of the Sian Bradwell Fund for Children with Cancer devised a clever way to contribute. How? Easy—by temporarily substituting in-person fund-raising activities with an on-line event that engages participants while being mindful of recommended health and safety protocols, including physical distancing. It’s called Let’s Get Quizzical!—a fun, family-friendly trivia event that allows participants to challenge themselves in a socially-distant way, thanks to the combination of technology and entertainment. ! Join them from the favourite corner of your home, cottage, deck or den at 7:30 pm this Sat. Aug. 29. The game will feature four themed rounds of 15 questions each. The categories and questions will be determined by hosts, Micaela Bianchini of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation and Sharon Hyland from CHOM FM. Their Summer Finale will be on Sept. 26. Info: https://fondationduchildren.com/en/events/lets-get-quizzical.
COHEN CHATTER: Real estate dynamo Samara Wigdor was the recent recipient of the 2019 Director’s Platinum Award, which recognizes exemplary professionalism and sales leadership…. Fans of Global News Montreal are still reeling after popular anchor Jamie Orchard was laid off last week. You could not meet a nicer person than Jamie, who is very much as bubbly off the air as on….Samantha Reusch-Desautels, the daughter of legendary sportscaster Ron Reusch and media personality Suzanne Desautels, has been named the executive director of Apathy is Boring, a youth-driven, non-partisan charitable organization that uses art and technology to engage youth in democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.