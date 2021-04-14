The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has inaugurated its new Level 3 laboratory (CL3), which propels research on numerous pathogens. CL3 will enable research teams to handle pathogens of concern to public health in Quebec and around the world, such as SARS-CoV-2, West Nile virus and the bacteria that cause tuberculosis, in safe conditions. This leading-edge laboratory, located at the Centre Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie in Laval, is directed by Professor Laurent Chatel-Chaix. It will allow in vitro research on several high-risk pathogens under infectious conditions close to those of the diseases they cause.
With an investment of nearly $300,000, the laboratory will allow INRS to continue to stand out as a leader in health research, in addition to fostering collaboration with academic and private partners. “The past year has demonstrated the importance of research to ensure the well-being of societies and populations,” said INRS Chief Executive Officer Luc-Alain Giraldeau. “To meet today's public health challenges, it is essential to provide our research teams with the best scientific facilities so that they can evolve in an environment conducive to the development of knowledge.”
“This leading-edge research environment will foster interdisciplinary and collaborative research, sharing of knowledge and tools, creativity and know-how. In addition, it will contribute in the training of the next generation of high-level health researchers,” added INRS Director of Research Pascale Champagne. “In the very short term, INRS researchers will be able to begin their work in these facilities. There are, among others, two projects funded by the internal financial support program for research on COVID-19 that require a level 3 laboratory”.
Professors Alain Lamarre and Steven Laplante with their "Combined SARS-CoV-2 treatments" project, will test the therapeutic efficacy of a bank of molecules, already safe for the human body and accepted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States. In addition, Professors Géraldine Delbès and Laurence Charton also have a project underway as part of this program launched in January 2021. The project "Perinatal and transition to parenthood during COVID-19 – from the social level to the molecular level" will focus on the impact of CoV-2 SARS on placental functions. Professor Chatel-Chaix will participate in the work of these two research teams, among others, in the CL3 laboratory.
“Access to a level 3 laboratory, accredited by the Public Health Agency of Canada, is a way to remain leaders in fields such as virology or immunology,” adds Claude Guertin, Director of the AFSB Centre. ‘Above all, this certification will allow us to complete research cycles by pushing them to the next stage, i.e. in vitro research. We will thus be able to collaborate with external partners, providing them with the safe facilities they need to develop new drugs or vaccines.”
INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Quebec’s economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Quebec and in Canada.
