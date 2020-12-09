Please come time travel with me.
The year is 2045 and CJAD has just marked its milestone 100th anniversary party at the huge Royalmount Shopping Complex, hosted by veteran morning show host Sarah Deshaies. Quebec Premier Gabriel Nadeau Dubois provided opening words.
“When I crossed the floor 20 years ago from Québec Solidaire to become the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party I began listening to CJAD every day,” stated Nadeau Dubois.
Canadian Prime Minister Hadrian Trudeau was on hand. Having just announced the revival of the We Organization a night before, the prime minister promised to finally reduce the massive federal deficit his father Justin had run up during the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic. “Next week we will privatize the CBC,” he said.
Justin Trudeau was in attendance as well, sporting a thick grey beard. On the eve of the holidays, he said he could not wait to sit around the fireplace with the rest of the family and listen to the annual rebroadcast of legendary morning show host Andrew Carter’s classic The Almost Can’t Miss Quiz: Christmas Edition. News Director Quinn Holden, the daughter of Trudie Mason (now in her 60th year at the station) and Kevin Holden, delivered a special newscast.
I certainly do hope I am around in 25 years. But in the interim let me congratulate the team of CJAD, which rang in its 75th anniversary yesterday. On the latest edition of Suburban On Air, I speak to legendary traffic reporter Rick Leckner, retiring news anchor Andrew Peplowski, veteran newscaster Trudie Mason and Program Director Chris Bury.
CJAD is not just a mere radio station; to so many Montrealers, notably seniors, it is a reliable friend to keep them company when they are alone. During this pandemic, Bury and his team have really stepped up their game and we are all grateful for it! Folks, this is certainly our Broadcast Bow for the week.
REMEMBERING GOLDIE HERSHON: The community lost a true leader last weekend when former Canadian Jewish Congress president Goldie Hershon passed away. Her death came only days after my former boss and I, Jack Silverstone, co-authored an opinion piece on The Suburban website calling for the return of CJC. She became involved in Jewish advocacy after a 1979 visit to Auschwitz. For more than a decade, she was active in the Soviet Jewry Movement, chaired Combined Jewish Appeal Super Sunday and helped spearhead the creation of Hebrew Foundation School in Dollard des Ormeaux. Please see my blog on The Suburban website for a more detailed tribute.
BORDERLINE GIRLS: Cindy Kimchiha and her family have owned the popular Vietnamese restaurant Au 14 Prince Arthur for 46 years. She and her friend Chacha call themselves the Borderline Girls. Each week now they spearhead deliveries of food to the homeless. Other restaurants have come aboard, such as La Vieille Europe, La Maison Grecque, Karisma and Starbucks, with more to come. Follow their Facebook page @borderlinegirls. At the beginning of the pandemic they were sending meals to hospitals for frontline workers. The Borderline Girls also made masks out of fabric that Cindy found in some boxes at the home of her grandmother, who had passed away. They sold them when restaurants were open. With every mask sold, Cindy prepared a meal from Au 14 Prince Arthur for the homeless at the Old Brewery Mission. Finally, their latest efforts have been to buy survival kits for the itinerant.
COHEN CHATTER: Former Segal Centre Marketing Director Kayla Elman has joined the Welcome Hall Mission as their new Senior Stewardship Officer. This means that she will be working with the development team to foster donor relations… The most dynamic and charismatic Lenny Zelnicker passed away last week. In recent years Lenny and Michael Efraim ran the very popular Shakespeare’s Elbow bridge club at Quartier Cavendish.
