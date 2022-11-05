Mike Cohen FYi
The eighth annual A Brilliant Night Gala, supporting world-renowned brain cancer research at McGill’s Montreal Neurological Institution (The Neuro), was held on Oct. 19 at Jardin Royalmount featuring a delicious cocktail dinatoire with canapés from 13 of Montreal’s top restaurants, a silent auction and immersive entertainment. The sold out affair raised an astounding $915,000 for brain cancer research at The Neuro.
Many of the restaurant owners wowed the crowd by dishing out canapés themselves, including oyster shucker extraordinare Daniel Notkin of Notkins Oyster Bar and Aaron Klein of Olive Orange. Vincent Van Horn of hip Quebec distillery La Chaufferie poured Sugar Shack Rye. Other caterers included Lucille’s, Mikado, Le Fournil, Buffet Il Gabbiano, Sweet Isabelle and more.
A Brilliant Night was started in 2015 in memory of beloved family members Drs. Sharon Wexler, Alan Small, and Francis Boulva, all lost to glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive and deadly brain cancer. Their loved ones remain vital committee members, including Suzanne Wexler (in attendance with husband Dr. David Hauerstock) and Alana Wexler (with husband Howard Schwartz), this year’s committee chair; Heidi Small; and Marie-Claude Lacroix and her son Olivier Boulva, Partner Keira Capital Partners, in attendance with his wife and committee ambassador Jasmine Adhami.
Honorary chairs, vice-presidents and ambassadors were Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of Logistec; Eric LaFlèche, President and CEO of Métro Inc.; Lorena Cook, Founder of Sarah’s Fund at Cedar’s CanSupport; Alexandre LeBouthillier, AI Entrepeneur and Angel Investor; Bryan Kaplan (with wife Lauren Kaplan), Principal Reliane Construction Group; Mitch Kendall, Kendall Family Foundation (with wife Nicole Kendall); Sébastien Fournier, VP Fiera Capital; and Frédérique Gauthier, President RunSSoft Technologies.
Committee members include Sheryl Goldstein (attending with daughter Halle Goldstein). Jessica Scalera, Roberta Bennett, Leslie Hacker, Lisa Kerub, Mia Patt, Marion Van Horn, Robin Westhaver (with Ilan Elbaz), and Heidi Wilk. Event managers included committee member Kaitlin Zwirek, Vanessa Langevin and Lorne Levitt of Total Entertainment.
Speeches were given by Dr. Guy Rouleau, Director of The Neuro; Nicole Collet, General Manager of Business Application Microsoft Microsoft; and Dr. Sophie-Danielle Perron, whose mother was a patient at The Neuro. Dr. Kevin Petrecca, Chief of Neurosurgery at McGill (in attendance with his wife Myriam Douville) spoke in memory of Ivan Boulva, the late husband of event co-founder Marie-Claude Lacroix and former VP of Cadillac Fairview, who was sadly lost to cancer this year. Boulva and his family have been long time supporters of The Neuro and are among A Brilliant Night’s most loyal.
Since its inauguration in 2015, A Brilliant Night has been awarded with three CASE Circle of Excellence awards for special events (Gold, Silver, and Bronze). Most impressively—ahem, brilliantly—the event has helped fund groundbreaking brain cancer research featured in the July 2020 renowned journal Nature Communication.
WALK-A-THON: The 15th Annual Group Dorval-Sources-St-Henri Walkathon took place in October at St. Maxime Park in Laval. All funds raised from this family event benefit Hope & Cope for the Cancer Rehabilitation and Exercise Program offered at their Wellness Centre. This unique program is designed to help them regain as much strength, balance and flexibility as possible and to cope with some of the side effects of treatment. The event was very successful. Organizers Alex Trichas, Chris, Nick and Andre Dimopoulos, welcomed over 100 walkers who did 7 km for the cause. Afterwards, participants enjoyed a delicious BBQ and great prizes, with nice entertaining music provided by DJ Lance Delisle. Hope & Cope is grateful to Group Dorval-Sources-St-Henri for organizing this event for 15 consecutive years, without a break even during COVID, and for helping fund our program. Their unwavering loyalty goes straight to our hearts! We look forward to next year edition!
GOLF SUCCESS: Stacey Hoirch, Deputy Controller & Planning, Bell and Chairwoman of the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre’s (WICWC) annual fundraising golf tournament, has announced that $246,000 was raised at the tournament. Ms. Hoirch thanked the dozens of businesses who supported the event, which took place at the Saint-Raphaël Golf Club on Sept. 20. The WICWC is a registered charity that exists in response to the demand for a whole-person integrated approach to cancer wellness. It focuses on improving the health and well-being of people living with cancer by addressing their emotional, physical and spiritual needs.
“The WICWC exists to respond to the emotional, physical, and spiritual needs of those affected by cancer,” said Hoirch. “Now more than ever in these times of isolation it is important for cancer patients and their caregivers to have access to wellness programs and services. I would like to extend my deepest thanks to all who took part in the center’s annual charity golf tournament as it is with these funds that the WICWC can continue to support and empower their participants to learn to live well with cancer.”
Added Debbie Magwood, Founder and Executive Director of the WICWC: “Being diagnosed with cancer is tough but adding Covid to that scenario really complicates things. We are very proud to say that we remained open throughout the pandemic, and we were still able to be there 100 percent for our participants. When we had to limit the number of people in the building, we increased our phone support and zoom classes. We pride ourselves on listening to the needs of our participants in finding ways to help. We succeed because of our fantastic donors, like you. Thank you for allowing us to care for those living with cancer.”
Members of the organizing committee were: George Alexopoulos (Belden Inc.), Ingrid Brauer, (M Montreal), David Bertrand, (RBC Dominion Securities), Michael Boychuk (Corporate Director), Jay Deakin (Deakin Realty), Christopher Kovalchuk (Claret Asset Management), John Kappos (McKesson), Laurie Lincoln (Air Canada, Retired), Leslie Machan Jr. (Pension Planning Centre), David O’Hara (Paragraph Inc.) and Alanna Roszkowski (DLC Green Team).
Around 170 golfers participated in the tournament starting with breakfast which was followed by 18 holes of golf with food, drinks, and contests at several holes. The day was capped off with a cocktail dinatoire featuring a silent online auction as well as a raffle. Television and Radio host Orla Johannes of Now Trending on CJAD 800 was the emcee.
Sponsors and prize donors for the auction and raffle are a key success factor for the tournament. The WICWC would like to thank Deakin Realty, Bell Canada and the Tenaquip Foundation, Belden Canada, Cadillac Fairview, Canderel, Canso, Gestion Claret, Michael & Deborah Boychuk Foundation, Pension Planning Centre, RBC Investor Treasury, Sun Life Financial, TD Canada Trust and WCPD Foundation.
UNIVERSITY CLUB REOPENS: The University Club of Montreal (UCM) officially reopened its doors recently and welcomed members into its new premises at Maison James-Reid-Wilson, a historical architectural gem at the corner of Sherbrooke and Drummond streets. Several months of extensive and meticulous renovations under the direction of architects Provencher Roy and designer Marie-Noëlle Melançon restored the private club’s section of the stately Victorian mansion to its original glory and transformed it into a magnificent space befitting the club’s rich legacy. UCM was founded in 1907 by prominent Montrealers Professor Stephen Leacock, Seargent P. Stearns, Vincent J. Hughes, Professor R.F. Ruttan, Dr. John McCrae, Dean F.P. Walsh, Dr. T.J.W. Burgess and H.D. Gibson. More than a century later, its members form a progressive community of business and social leaders, professionals of diverse backgrounds, academics, and artists who are dedicated to UCM’s mission to establish itself among the best and most inclusive private clubs in the world.
At the intersection of business and pleasure, UCM allows members to expand their circle of influence and explore innovative ideas, projects, and culture in a stimulating urban refuge. Its services include personalized conciergerie, dedicated staff, assistance to organize private events, exclusive roundtables for social and professional discussions, mentorship programs and networking activities, access to colleagues for special occasions and a members-only website with networking features. UCM will also grant two annual Méritas bursaries to distinguished art students from English and French universities, alternating yearly between different institutions.
In addition to the clubhouse, fully restored historical event spaces will welcome seminars, art exhibitions, and private meetings for 20 to 30 guests. Members will have exclusive access to a fine dining private restaurant, a luxurious bar, a wine cellar, and a library, as well as privileged rates for overnight accommodations at prestigious hotels within walking distance. Members will also benefit from reciprocity arrangements with more than one hundred select clubs worldwide in cities across Canada, the U.S. (Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Washington and more), Europe (Paris, Oxford, Cambridge, Scottish Arts Club and more), Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
“The UCM is a 21st century, forward-thinking private club where diverse voices and ideas can thrive,” stated UCM’s President Thomas Leslie, who sat down with editor Beryl Wajsman for a Suburban On Air interview recently. “
Five out of our seven corporate directors are women,” added vice-president Giuseppina Marra. “Our members have made the concept of an old boys club obsolete.”
In addition to Leslie and Marra, directors include secretary François Morin, treasurer Maha Hijazi, general manager Sylvie Chevarie, and co-directors Fanny Pelletier and Carly Gunther.
Chef David Capel will oversee all gastronomic activities at UCM. Born in Southern France, a place where local products are grown and harvested with enthusiastic care, and mentored by legendary chef Alain Ducasse, chef David will thrill diners with exotic flavours influenced by Mediterranean and global cuisines, featuring an abundance of spices and fresh, organic ingredients. His culinary ethos aims to bring warmth and authenticity to his guests, while respecting nature and food producers.
As it enters the roaring 2020s, the University Club of Montreal continues to play a prominent role in the city’s life and expand its circle of influential Montrealers. The public is invited to visit the club’s website to learn more about its admissions criteria and membership categories.
BUILDING BRIDHES: The Bharat Bhavan Foundation (BBF) hosted a day-long forum, Building Bridges for a Better Community, to unite the 55,000-strong Indo-Canadian Montreal community and launch various services to unify, build intercultural relations and strengthen Canadian citizenship. This is the third forum of its kind, this time at the DDO Civic Centre. Since 1984, BBF is engaged in the wellbeing of the community and offers a variety of integration programs through language classes, translation and interpretation, orientation services to new immigrants, access to government programs, computer skills development, youth cultural activities and services to seniors. Reflecting on the state of disarray within his community and the impact of Bill 96 on the social fabric of society at large, Foundation Chair Rashter Sharma kept searching for answers and solutions, and came up with this forum, “Building Bridges for a Better Community is about building relationships and making connections,” said Sharma. “‘Bridge’ is a metaphor for connecting peoples, societies, cultures, communities, different generations and more. The Bharat Bhavan Foundation is also developing a website platform to connect our community at large.”
Building Bridges for a Better Community aims to launch the following new initiatives: establish community centers across the city, facilities to host cultural, social, educational, and recreational events and a family welfare bureau; provide social housing (subsidized) for the elderly and needy; establish a daycare center, and shelter for women and youth; and conduct research/studies on social issues such as integration, discrimination and human rights.The Bharat Bhavan Foundation is a secular non-profit charity founded in 1984 to promote the community’s social, economic, educational, cultural and spiritual development. Seeking inspiration from the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi, the foundation has dedicated itself to serving less fortunate people and new immigrants. BBF strives to promote non-violence, religious tolerance, mutual respect, social integration and family harmony, and maintain a network of social service centers for the community. It provides services to all members of the South Asian community and aspires to be a role model for secularism and tolerance in Canadian society.
The foundation currently runs programs such as Aasra: network for the communities’ social well-being, Khaana-Khajana Food for Thought: informative lecture series over a meal with discussion, Masti: fashion & dance show, Mulaqaat: entertainment gatherings and Jhankkar: Hindustani music & dance. For the 2022 forum, the list of speakers included Mr. Sharma; Nilambri Ghai, novelist and writer; John Fiset; Jasmine Sharma Khatri; Ratna Ghosh, Prof. McGill University; Bhagwant Sandhu, retired director general, government of Canada; Sunder Singh, executive director Elspeth Heyworth from the Centre for Women, Ontario; Sanjiv Marwaha, CEO Fermos; and Dr. Arvind Joshi, respected health professional.
RIDE TO DEFEAT DIABETES: The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF took place in-person in Montreal Oct. 6 at Place du Canada. There were over 200 teams and close to 800 participants from corporations across Montreal moving work aside to move for a cure for type 1 diabetes (t1D). They hopped on their stationary bikes in teams of five and spun during one-hour time slots to support the cause. Michelle van Vliet, National Director, Marketing and Communications, says that just under $300,000 was raised.
UPDATE ON LA GRANDE ROUE: Here are more details on what we reported last month about the second edition of “La Roche-Posay’s Ride at La Grande Roue for a good cause” which raised over $170,000 for the Program for Women’s Cancer Research (PWR): a program launched in 2021 by the Division of Radiation Oncology at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). PWR (pronounced “power”) conducts research that will improve cure rates and outcomes for women diagnosed with gynecological and breast cancers. “The Cedars Cancer Foundation is proud to support PWR and to fund important cancer research through this truly unique fundraising event,” said Jeff Shamie, President and CEO of the Cedars Cancer Foundation (Cedars). “We are very grateful to La Roche-Posay, the title sponsor, for its commitment to improving the quality of life of women who are undergoing cancer treatments and for helping us make this event such a great success,” he added.
Due to the intense storm and the threat of lightning, it was not possible to serve dinner on board La Grande Roue de Montréal, as planned. However, guests of the event enjoyed a cocktail reception in Le Café de La Grande Roue, followed by a gourmet three-course meal in Le Bistro. The appetizer and main course were prepared by Carolyne Frigon, a Montréal chef and owner of Elle Traiteur. Dessert was prepared by Stéphanie Labelle, a local pastry chef and owner of Pâtisserie Rhubarbe. The meal was accompanied by wines that were specially selected by master sommelier Élyse Lambert. After dinner, guests were able to take a ride on the Grande Roue, which was beautifully illuminated. “There is really no other fundraising event quite like this one: a fine dining experience, prepared by top female chefs, on board a giant ferris wheel sixty metres above the ground overlooking our wonderful city,” said Pietro Gasparrini, Chair of the PWR Fundraising Committee. “The weather didn’t cooperate this year, but it was extraordinary nonetheless, and we look forward to welcoming guests back next year on board La Grande Roue to support cutting-edge research into women’s cancers.”
PWR was launched by Dr. Joanne Alfieri and Dr. Tarek Hijal, two leading radiation oncologists from the MUHC’s Division of Radiation Oncology. “We are every grateful to Cedars and to La Roche-Posay for believing in our mission and supporting our research program through this event,” said Dr. Alfieri. “They are helping us greatly improve outcomes for women’s cancers,” she added.
“The expansion of our research program depends on the generous donations of sponsors and donors,” said Dr. Hijal. “So, we also wish to thank those who donated to our program as well as the partners whose contributions were essential to the success of the event: RBC Insurance, The Beat 92.5, La Grande Roue de Montréal, and Fisika,” he added.
Have an item for FYI?
E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
