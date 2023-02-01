Production has started here in Montreal for The Venery of Samantha Bird, an upcoming television drama series for Starz starring an impressive cast that includes Katherine Langford and Brenda Strong from 13 Reasons Why, Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Embeth Davidtz (The Morning Show), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be OK), Shalini Bathina (Little Voice) and Tyrone Marshall Brown (Love Is). Langford, an Australian actress, played the critical role of Hannah Baker in the 2017 Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Her character commits suicide and leaves 13 tapes – her 13 Reasons Why. This eight-episode series follows Langford’s Samantha Bird visiting family in New England (played by Montreal), reconnecting with her childhood sweetheart (Jones) and falling headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. It is being described as “a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town.” Shooting will continue until the end of May.
A MAN CALLED OTTO: In the blockbuster motion picture A Man Called Otto, Mack Bayda portrays Malcolm. He is the paper boy for star Tom Hanks’ character Otto Anderson. Bayda is transgender, the same as Malcolm. I saw the movie at CineStarz Deluxe at the Quartier Cavendish and loved it. When I got home I did some research on the characters and came across Bayda, who resides in Chatanooga. I reached out to him via Twitter and we subsequently connected by video for The Suburban On Air. Please give it a view on our website. He talks to me about how his life changed since he transitioned, landed this part and what it was like to work with the great Tom Hanks!
NORAKA RESTAURANT: It is always nice to discover a new dining spot and such was the case for me with Restaurant Noraka, located on Jean Talon West just below Victoria. I have driven by this place often since it first opened just less than two years ago. Last week I finally pulled my car over and gave it a try. This place offers freshly prepared Asian cuisine and it is a fully kosher establishment. Soovan Phetramphamh, a veteran of 30 years in the business, has partnered with 23 year old David Cohen Tannoudji. Soovan managed a kosher sushi restaurant in St. Laurent for five years prior, deciding to go out on his own; Cohen Tannoudji is an Orthodox Jew, born in France, who first came on board as a server. You can see my complete review on our website.
BEST OF MONTREAL BBQ CHICKEN: I continue to sift through the Best of Montreal Magazine, published by The Suburban and accessible online. It is a handy guide for readers to find out where to get the best of everything. This week I share with you my thoughts on the best barbeque chicken. The iconic Chalet Bar-B-Q comes in first, with Côte St. Luc BBQ close behind. I have been a regular at both restaurants since I was old enough to eat solid food. It is not only the great chicken and fries, but the remarkable customer service from David T. and his veteran staff at Chalet and Johnny Castellano and Sean Finlay at CSL. Au Coq came in third.
THE CONDUCTOR: A few weeks ago I got to meet 25- year-old musician Francis Choinière. The multi-talented LaSalle resident attended FACE School and McGill where he graduated with a degree in “conducting.” That is what his FILMharmonic Orchestra will be doing when it returns for a third installment of the concert Music at the Movies, this time, touring in Montreal (Feb 3 at Maison Symphonique), Toronto, and Sherbrooke. In this year’s edition, the Ensemble is set to bring another masterful selection of cinematic soundtracks, along with crowd favourites such as Schindler’s List, Cinema Paradiso, and Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (from Somewhere in Time).
