“Who would move into a seniors’ residence these days?” I hear this often. After all, it is wintertime, which is not the ideal time to move. The pandemic is not letting up, with Omicron packing a punch in Canada and around the world. And many people are comfortable in their home environment, not willing to disrupt the status quo.
How is it that some senior living communities have never been busier? I decided to dig a little deeper as to why this is occurring by reaching out to several reputable operators of these residences. Responses varied across the board. There were the traditional reasons, such as the burden of home ownership becoming too much, time to downsize, and moving closer to family. However, nothing compared to the two answers that were consistently brought up: increased care requirements (physical or cognitive) and combatting loneliness and isolation.
As we age, care requirements inevitably increase. The pandemic has been difficult for seniors and has expedited the amount of care required by some older adults. We are almost two years into it and many people have reached their limits by trying to tough it out at home. It could be due to increased mobility difficulties resulting in challenges with day-to-day activities such as navigating stairs, meal preparation and bathing. It could also be dealing with cognitive decline, which we are seeing increasingly this winter.
Equally important has been the stress on caregivers, whether it is a spouse or adult children doing their best to take care of their parents.
Loneliness and isolation were also mentioned quite frequently. This latest round of confinement measures during the Omicron wave have been the final straw for some individuals. The community environment in a seniors’ residence has been a blessing for many. Socializing and simply being in touch with their friends and neighbours under the same roof have proven to be a significant factor regarding their overall health and wellbeing.
Finally, there is increasing confidence about transitioning into a senior living community. According to the Institut National de Santé Publique du Québec (INSPQ), hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths are occurring far less with individuals living in seniors’ residences and significantly more with individuals living at home. This is a complete reversal of what was happening during the first wave of the pandemic.
Much of the reason can be attributed to the fact that almost all people living in a senior living community have received their booster shot. In addition, the government has recognized the importance of allowing visitors. Although there are still some restrictions (especially if there are many cases of COVID in a residence), visitation protocols are much more reasonable when compared to the initial wave.
As one resident recently told me, “It was becoming too much to be on my own at home. I can’t tell you how happy I am at my new residence. Sure, it took some time to adapt. I was nervous and anxious at the beginning, but I have met new friends, I feel more secure, and I am eating better.”
Music to our ears.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
