Matt Del Vecchio: Valuable resources for caregivers

The role of caregivers becomes increasingly important as our population ages. In fact, approximately one in four Canadians aged 15 and older (almost 8 million people) provided care to a family member or friend with a long-term health condition, a physical or mental disability, or problems related to aging, according to Statistics Canada.
Caregivers are usually unpaid. Many times, their role as a caregiver is due to circumstances beyond their control. Most were not formally trained for this important yet often underappreciated role. The last two years have seen unprecedented levels of caregiver stress as families tried to cope with the pandemic. Mental health issues and rising anxiety levels for both caregivers and their loved ones, especially people suffering from dementia-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s, have understandably put families in a difficult and challenging situation.
I am often asked about resources for caregivers. “I need help before I get sick,” or “I can’t do it anymore,” are common phrases. The following list of potential support options could help:
CLSC
Your local CLSC can provide home care support such as personal hygiene, meal preparation, housekeeping, education, and moral support. Be sure to ask about “chèque emploi-service,” which is a way to hire your own caregiver that will be subsidized by the government. The challenge is that CLSC resources are stretched extremely thin. It is not always easy to access services. Be persistent and relentless while approaching it respectfully with the CLSC staff. They are also under pressure working with limited resources and tight budgets.
Private home care
Private home care can also be an option. Service will generally be quicker, and you will usually get more consistency with the caregivers providing services for your loved one. A care manager will assess your situation and provide a customized care plan. Yes, it comes at a cost, but it may be worth it. And be sure to ask about tax credits that are available should you wish to pursue the route of private home care.
Senior living communities
Some families choose to transition their loved one into a senior living community when caregiving at home becomes too much. Public and private options are available. In addition, there are private residences that can also accommodate a couple should they wish to stay together.
Local resources and non-profits
Caregiver support groups, adult day centres, caregiving personnel at reduced rates, transport assistance and many more resources are available locally. The Alzheimer’s Society; Alzheimer’s Groupe Inc.; McGill Cares; NOVA West Island, Abovas, and Contactivity; and Cummings Centre are just a few examples of helpful organizations. Social media resources can also be valuable. One of the best is West Island Support and Resources for Caregivers of the Elderly. Although it is West Island based, there are a ton of resources in this group for all Montrealers. More importantly, it is a safe and judgement-free place for caregivers to express their concerns and get answers from fellow caregivers.
L'Appui
Finally, one of the most valuable resources for caregivers is L’Appui (1-855-852-7784). They have professional advisors that offer free, personalized, confidential support to caregivers from Monday to Sunday, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
