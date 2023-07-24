Matt Del Vecchio: Travel considerations during the summer months

Travelling during the summer months is a common pastime for Canadians. My wife and I were fortunate enough to take a recent vacation to Portugal. It was a bucket list trip for us that had been in the works for over a year. We thoroughly enjoyed the trip, but we were disturbed with a situation that occurred as we were boarding.
The passengers had to be shuttled out to our plane for boarding. Once off the shuttle, we had to climb about 25 stairs to get inside. There was an older gentleman who had mobility issues. He was using a cane but could not navigate the stairs. He paid for a business class ticket to avoid problems, however he was clearly not informed that he would need to climb stairs. He was frustrated and somewhat embarrassed. Crew members were able to assist him up the stairs very slowly and with difficulty. We felt terrible for this gentleman whose vacation was off to a bad start.
It left me wondering what could have been done to avoid this situation. Was it the airline’s responsibility to explain that they board from the tarmac as opposed to from the terminal? Absolutely. Should the gentleman have double checked with the airline as well? Probably yes. Lesson learned as we cannot assume that we will always be boarding from the terminal especially for overseas flights or even small regional flights.
I reached out to several travel agencies specializing in travel for older adults and here are some key factors to consider when planning your travel itinerary:
Health and safety should always be a top priority, so be sure to research your destination beforehand. Check travel advisories, understand the local customs and traditions, and familiarize yourself with the healthcare facilities in the area.
Schedule a visit with your doctor before embarking on your journey to make sure you are fit to travel and up to date on any necessary vaccinations. Take necessary medications, pack a small first-aid kit, and be mindful of your dietary requirements while abroad. Consider travel insurance to give yourself peace of mind. It is always better to be prepared and aware.
Plan your accommodations wisely, opting for senior-friendly options that provide comfort and accessibility. Many destinations now provide facilities for those with mobility challenges. Look for hotels with elevators, rooms on lower floors, and amenities that cater to your specific needs. Don’t forget to pack essentials like comfortable walking shoes, appropriate clothing for the climate, and any necessary travel documents. It is also a good idea to carry a list of emergency contacts, both at home and at your destination.
In general, I have had many of my clients (mostly seniors) tell me that they wished they would have travelled more often especially when mobility issues were not a concern. Food for thought as you consider your future travels. Time waits for no one, and as we age, our physical abilities and circumstances can change. Taking that dream trip you have always wanted becomes even more important.
Travelling while you are still fit and healthy allows you to make the most of your experiences and enjoy the wonders of the world to the fullest.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
