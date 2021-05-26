As our population ages, more homeowners are considering a downsize to a smaller home or condo. There are also many homeowners that are transitioning directly into a retirement home. Many feel the timing is right due to a combination of a hot real estate market, the burden of home ownership and increasing health concerns.
Has the real estate market peaked yet? The experts are predicting a cooling off period where the market will eventually switch from a seller’s market to one that is more balanced. The concern is there could be a substantial decline if interest rates rise too quickly.
The pandemic could also play a role in the value of homes, particularly in areas outside the core of the city. Suburbs and country homes have benefitted from the increase in demand from city dwellers looking for more space. There are some predictions that demand will level off and perhaps regress once the pandemic is over. Many employers are adjusting to the new reality of a virtual world, however full-time remote work will likely not last.
Employers are considering a hybrid system of working in the office and at home. Most employees will likely be back in the office sometime in 2022. As a result, the downtown core will eventually get back to some form of normalcy in the next couple of years, which could slow demand for homes located in the suburbs and outer regions.
Meanwhile, the senior living industry is in the midst of unprecedented vacancy rates. The pandemic has taken its toll particularly in the Independent Living and Semi-Autonomous Living sectors. Fortunately, consumer confidence levels are increasing. Most of the residents living in Quebec retirement homes have already received their second vaccination dose. Visitation policies are relaxing, dining rooms are opening, and activities are slowly getting back to normal. Government rules will be more relaxed over the next few weeks particularly for the more independent living residences.
The senior living industry is extremely competitive. Many are offering impressive promotions including rent reductions and complimentary services for a period of time such as housekeeping, meals, parking, and laundry to name a few.
To sell or not to sell? The general thinking is that it may not be advisable if you are going to sell your home to buy another home. The market is too volatile. Combine this with moving expenses and welcome taxes, it may be best to stay put. However, we are seeing more acceptance to sell a property and start renting an apartment that meets your needs. For some, it may be a standard apartment or condominium. For others, especially those that want to take advantage of the many amenities available in some retirement home — i.e., dining room, health care services, activities, depanneur, pharmacy, gym, pool, and a thriving social environment — the timing may be just right to cash in on your home investment. Invest the funds and enjoy the benefits of a senior community.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
