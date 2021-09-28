Matt Del Vecchio: The evolving senior living industry for a vibrant aging population

The mention of “seniors residence” conjures up many images. We typically picture institutional, cold, heavy care type environments. The reality is that senior living options have never been more varied and abundant as our population ages.
The pandemic has put a spotlight on the senior living industry. There are many questions and concerns for those considering a move into a retirement home or residence. Is it safe? Are there waiting lists? Can I afford it? Will I be properly cared for? Will I meet new people? Are there similarities with other residents such as language, culture, religion, age, and health care requirements? The list goes on and on.
The pandemic has also affected the mental and physical health of individuals as well as their respective family members. Winter is approaching. Caregivers are tired. Home ownership is becoming a burden. And many are trying to capitalize on a booming real estate industry by cashing in now before the market shifts.
As a result of all these factors, the demand for senior living accommodations has grown tremendously over the last couple of months. It is an extremely competitive market, and we are seeing promotions and incentives that have never been seen before. Vacancies were at unprecedented levels due to the pandemic; however occupancy levels are increasing rapidly due to pent up demand.
To help navigate your senior living options, here is a summary of the different categories of residences.
Independent Living
These residences are usually referred to as retirement homes. They can range from 55+ apartments with no services to residences offering the benefits of having your own condominium style apartment while having access to services and amenities such as health care, dining room, gym, activities, housekeeping, convenience stores and pharmacies. Apartments range from studios to two bedrooms options. Most are equipped with full kitchens.
Assisted Living
They offer a more comprehensive level of supportive care. Meals are usually included. Medication management, housekeeping and laundry are also usually provided. Nursing stations and dining rooms are nearby. The type of accommodation can vary. They can be a “care floor” as part of a larger retirement home. They can be a semi-autonomous residence where all residents require some type of assisted living. And they can also be a smaller, home type environment. Many assisted living communities will have staff specializing in memory care as well.
Long-Term Care
The general rule of thumb is that if care requirements exceed three hours per day, then it is considered long-term care. In Quebec, most long-term care residences are referred to as CHSLD (centres d’hébergement et de soins de longue durée non-conventionné). There are public CHSLDs which must be accessed through your local health authority (CLSC). In addition, Quebec is one of the few provinces that offers families the option of private long-term care.
It can be difficult to navigate the public or private system. Reach out to your local CLSC to explore public options. Should you wish to pursue a private residence, tap into industry specialists that often provide their services at no charge.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
