Matt Del Vecchio: Technology making lives easier for seniors

Advancements in technology are helping seniors and their families live healthier, safer, and happier lives. The challenge is how we can adapt to technology by keeping it simple and effective. As I meet with families in my line of work, I am amazed at some of the initiatives that are being implemented. Here are a few that I would like to share:
Combatting loneliness and isolation
Video platforms have gained in popularity since the pandemic started. You may be familiar with popular video chat platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Duo, FaceTime, and WhatsApp to name a few. Smart displays that allow users to video chat with the simple press of a button are also becoming popular. These are countertop touch screen devices that combine a voice assistant. Facebook Portal, Amazon Echo Show, and Google Nest Hub are leading the way.
Smart homes
The addition of smart home features can provide added peace of mind for those living in their homes as well as for loved ones living at a distance. Examples include doorway sensors where an alert is triggered when a person walks through a doorway. If your loved one regularly wakes up at a certain hour, the doorway sensors can provide comfort to family members knowing that their loved one is up and about. If the doorway alert is not triggered, this may be an indication that something could be wrong.
Other sensors can be installed on appliances like a refrigerator or stove; light sensors in a bedroom or bathroom should someone get up in the middle of the night; bed sensors to notify if someone is getting out of bed; and medication alerts that will send reminders to take medication. Installation of cameras in homes or seniors’ residences are also gaining traction.
Medical alert devices
Traditional medical alert devices such as Lifeline have seen encouraging advancements in technology as well as increased competitive alternatives. More options are available to the public with a wide variety of stationary or mobile devices including GPS tracking and fall detection. Apple Watches are also gaining in popularity with fall detection technology, heart rate sensors and blood oxygen monitoring.
Technical support for seniors
One of the biggest challenges for seniors is adapting to technology. It is one thing to have the ability to do video calls or text messaging, but it serves no purpose if you don’t know how to use it. There are some wonderful organizations that try to bridge the gap between seniors’ lack of technological know-how and having someone that can teach the ins and outs in a calm, patient, empathetic, and cost-effective manner.
Organizations such as Connected Canadians, Cyber Seniors, Students for Seniors (Technology-Tutors), Atwater Library, Contactivity Centre, Cummings Centre, and various municipalities can all be helpful in providing the knowledge and confidence in an ever-increasing technological world.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
