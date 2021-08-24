Matt Del Vecchio: Retirement heaven or hell – Which will you choose?

I recently interviewed Mike Drak and Susan Williams on my Life Unrehearsed radio show on CJAD800. They published an excellent book called Retirement Heaven or Hell – Which Will You Choose? It discusses the challenges that people face when entering their retirement years. This is supposed to be a time in life to enjoy and prosper after spending so many years in the working world. Yet many struggle with this newfound freedom.
We discussed the principles for designing your ideal post-career lifestyle. Some of the key takeaways included: nurture strong relationships; foster good health; reignite your sense of adventure; adopt the right attitude and achieve financial independence.
The one principle that really stood out was to “discover your purpose”. Can you imagine waking up in the morning and doing something that you want to do, something that puts a spring in your step and provides you with a sense of accomplishment and pride? In fact, living a life with purpose has shown to improve health and well being while increasing one’s longevity.
Granted, it is easier said than done. Perhaps you were in the corporate world your entire working career. Maybe you were a stay-at-home mom taking care of the kids and always putting family first. It takes time to decondition these routines that have been in place for decades.
My wife and I both left corporate jobs to create a business to serve the ever-increasing needs of seniors in transition. Although we are not retired, we have a sense of purpose. It goes far beyond trying to reach your financial goals. Don’t get me wrong. Financial independence is one of the key factors to a successful retirement. However, as we age, finances become less of a priority. Achieving a sense of purpose, helping others, and making a positive contribution to society all become your raison d’être. And you feel great about it. Experts refer to it as that rush of dopamine — the happy hormone.
Many people in retirement choose to volunteer. This can be an excellent way to live a life with purpose. As a board member of NOVA West Island, I see firsthand the benefits of volunteering. There are hundreds of volunteers at NOVA ranging from drivers that take people to their oncology appointments to the incredible team that run and manage the NOVA thrift shops. They are proud of what they do and everyone in their own way is contributing to a great cause. Simple formula. Powerful results.
Others may choose to continue working, but in a different capacity. It may be something they have been interested in but never had the time or the courage to try. Many retirees serve as mentors and consultants passing on their years of experience to the younger generation. Some pursue passion projects by taking up something that has been put on the back burner for years.
What is your sense of purpose? It does not have to be grandiose. It could be any activity that you find enjoyable. You would be surprised about how the smallest gesture can be fulfilling and gratifying. Retirement does not have to be hell. It’s in your hands to create that dopamine rush by discovering your sense of purpose.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
