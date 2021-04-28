Matt Del Vecchio: Reflecting on your past, making a difference in your future

Isn’t it amazing what a first dose of vaccine can do to your psyche? A year into the pandemic, many were already reflecting on their past and weighing their priorities for the future. Throw in a jab to the arm and the tendency is to look in the mirror and ask if your life and legacy are heading in the direction you had envisioned. And if not, what should be done to redirect your efforts?
In my line of work, assisting people in their life transitions, I very often ask, “If you had to do things differently, what would you have done?” Common responses range from wanting to spend more time with family and friends; don’t sweat the small stuff; should have traveled more while I had the chance; worry less about money, etc. You can see the anguish and guilt on their faces when responding.
In reality, most people go through life genuinely doing the best they can. Families take things day by day, year by year. For many, it is simply survival mode and doing what you feel is best while trying to work and raise the kids. It is only upon reflection of the past that we tend to question our decisions. Well as it turns out, beating yourself up is an exercise in futility.
If there is a silver lining with the pandemic, it is a good excuse to hit the reset button. You can’t change the past, but you can make a difference moving forward.
You can start right now. Chip away at your bucket list. Why wait? We tend to find excuses to put off our bucket list dreams. It costs too much. I don’t have the time. It doesn’t make sense. I’m too nervous. Yes, the exotic travel vacation may have to be put on hold for a while. But nothing should hold you back from reaching your goals and dreams. And if you don’t have a list, create one and put it in writing. Put it in on the fridge so you and your family can see it on a daily basis. You would be amazed how much your family, friends and colleagues can play a role in supporting your dreams.
The pandemic has altered many bucket lists. We are seeing less of the extravagant, once-in-a-lifetime events to more basic, simple, non-materialistic lists. While considering your future, you may want to get your legal documents in order. When was the last time you looked at your will? Or do you even have a will? Now is the time to revisit it.
You can also be addressing the more sensitive, yet equally important directives such as a power of attorney, protection mandates and estate planning. The skyrocketing real estate prices have made home ownership unattainable for the younger generation. We are seeing an increase of gifting and early inheritance to support children and grandchildren.
Who would have thought that the simple act of giving a hug to your loved ones — your children, grandchildren, parents, or grandparents — all of a sudden becomes a life priority? We’re not that far away from being able to do so.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
